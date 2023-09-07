The University of CottonFest Sports Club has announced the return of CottonFest Capetown

The festival is set to be hosted at the Hollywoodbets Kenilworth racecourse in November 2023

Tickets for the event are said to go up for sale soon, reportedly ranging from R200 to R300

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

CottonFest will be hosted at Cape Town's Hollywoodbets Kenilworth racecourse on 25 November. Images: cottonfestjhb

Source: Instagram

CottonFest will be making a return to Cape Town later in the year. The popular event is set to take place at the Hollywoodbets Kenilworth racecourse on 25 November 2023. CottonFest last hit the mother city in 2022 and offered its Cape Town fans an unforgettable experience.

CottonFest goes back to Cape Town

The University of CottonFest Sports Club is going back to Cape Town for another electrifying event. Fans from the mother city last experienced the festival on 10 December 2022 and will now get to have a second dose.

The CottonFest organizers have started hyping fans up ahead of ticket sales for the upcoming show happening on 25 November 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"Cottoneaters, the University of Cotton Fest Sports Club is coming back to the Mother City!"

Cape Town Cottoneaters amped for CottonFest

Cottoneaters in the mother land are excited as they will get to experience the festival for a second time:

georgethegroove said:

"Let’s gooo!"

iamwhity.7490 commented:

"Lets go round 2!"

colourme__sim responded:

"December definitely came sooner than expected!"

_raaayjaaay_ posted:

"BEEEEEEN WAITING!!!"

boost_za_ asked:

"WHICH WAAAAY!??"

ericthesneakerguy said:

"Maybe be the 1st cotton fest I’ll be able to attend."

tadrip_v2 posted:

"im going for round 2!"

bra.sam_creative commented:

"Round two for me!"

lokshin_wax responded:

"Heyhiii I’m ready!"

ailor_gawd posted:

"LET'S GOOOO! JHB, DBN, CPT round 3 for me!'

Riky Rick's loved ones remember him

In a previous report, Briefly News covered tributes to Riky Rick ahead of CottonFest just months after the Cottoneater's passing.

Riky died on 23 February 2022 after years of struggling with anxiety and depression. His death shook the entire country as many people refused to believe it.

The publication also shared Riky Rick's mother, Louisa Zondo's admission to struggling to deal with her son's passing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News