It has been two months since South Africa lost Riky Rick and Cotton Fest 2022 is on, the event would not exist if it were not for the talented artist

Mzansi has taken the opportunity to reflect on Riky Rick's legacy and his contribution to the world of music

Social media users have taken to the internet to share their reactions to Cotton Fest 2022 without Ricky Rick, with many wishing he would suddenly reappear

Social media is aflame with posts paying tribute to Riky Rick as Cotton Fest 2022 takes place. Riky Rick founded the music and street culture celebration and many have taken to the internet to pay tribute to the artist.

Mzansi reflects on Riky Rick as Cotton Fest rages on. Photo credit: @KasiboySA, @Yfm

Source: Twitter

He tragically committed suicide in February 2022, his death rocked the entertainment world and resulted in a deep dialogue over mental health.

This year's Cotton Fest is the first held in the absence of its founder and many have taken the opportunity to reflect on Riky Rick's contribution.

Social media pays tribute to Ricky Rick

@ElKrome_RZA:

"I Keep Hoping Riky Would Pull A Suprise Return At CottonFest And Come Out On Stage, Rapping, "Bathi U'Riky Rick U'File Boii", That Would Be Legendary . Cause Damn I'm Still InDenial That The Man's Gone. "

@Refilwe_ZA:

"Even if I had #CottonFest2022 tickets, was not going to go. I'm not that emotionally stable. 3 beers nyana later and someone bumping "Boss Zonke" and ke gone girl with tears. Yuh Riky Rick bathong. Unbelievable. I salute everyone who has it in them to attend. Ledi STAR!!"

@Spho_Ngonyama:

"#CottonFest2022 I feel like Cottonfest should TV broadcast today because it is such a huge event and it celebrates the life of Riky Rick and his movement!!! Honestly, no other artist believed in the Youth like Riky Rick. ❤."

"I dwell on the times we had": Mome Mahlangu reflects on losing Riky Rick

Earlier, Briefly News reported that The Cream Cartel star Mome Mahlangu is still reeling in pain following the death of her dear friend rapper Riky Rick in February.

Mome took to her Instagram page to share that although she has lost a loved one before, she had to seek the help of a therapist to help her deal with the grief.

According to TimesLIVE, Mome likened the pain of losing her friend to that of losing a brother or a sister. She said:

"I never knew the pain of losing a brother or a sibling. They say time heals all wounds but I still hurt about my dad since 1998, and now you. I guess we just soldier up and pray therapy gets us through healing."

Source: Briefly News