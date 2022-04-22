Rapper A-Reece has been crowned the king of the South African hip-hop industry following the release of his new music

Reece's much-awaited body of work features local stars such as Boy Wonder, IMP Tha Don and Loatinover Pounds

Hip-hop lovers have taken to social media to praise the EP, which has nine tracks, including More Than Enough and First Time 4 Everything

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

One of Mzansi's most celebrated rappers, A-Reece, gave his fans the music they had been waiting for. The rapper released a nine-track EP titled The Burning Tree, and hip-hop lovers are showering it with rave reviews.

A-Reece sent social media into a frenzy following the release of his much-anticipated EP titled 'The Burning Tree'. Image: @theboydoingthings

Source: Instagram

Reece announced the release of the project on his social media pages, much to the delight of his many followers. He wrote:

"Not gonna tell you who’s on it, get high and go find out yourself, don’t forget to have fun! Listen from start to finish and don’t shuffle my sh*t!"

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

A-Reece has been trending on Twitter following the release. Hip-hop lovers are praising the star for his unmatched lyric game. Some have even crowned him the 'King' of Mzansi hip-hop.

@MakhwaphE wrote:

"A-Reece here are your flowers while you are still alive️ Thank you for 4/20s 'The burning Tree'"

@GumedeBruse noted:

"A Reece BEEN CONSISTENTLY DROPPING EPIC MUSIC FOR THE CULTURE.. HEARING HIM MORE AND SEEING HIM LESS."

@enterthadeep added:

"A Reece sound has to be the best to come out of SA hip hop & the best thing about The burning tree is, that it's a brief EP, it's that quick to listen to plus every track I listened to so far is on point. Bless."

@Edward_the2nd said:

"Are we all listening to "THE BURNING TREE" right? Cause wow @reece_youngking is fire."

DJ Black Coffee rocks Coachella, says he is ready for day 2: “I’m nervous but up for the challenge”

Briefly News previously reported that DJ Black Coffee is on a winning streak and is not slowing down. Weeks after bagging his first Grammy Award for the album Subconsciously, the internationally acclaimed music producer made Mzansi proud with an electrifying performance at Coachella Festival in the US.

According to TimesLIVE, the award-winning DJ performed a one hour set at the popular music and arts festival held in California, USA.

The publication further reports that the South African superstar described his performance at the international festival as a Grammy after-party.

Source: Briefly News