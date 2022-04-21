South Africa's internationally acclaimed DJ and music producer, DJ Black Coffe, keep making the country proud

Black Coffee had Mzansi basking in pride when he had an electrifying performance at the Coachella Festival weeks after scooping a Grammy Award

Speaking on the experience, the music producer said performing to the music lovers at Coachella was like a dream come true for him

DJ Black Coffee is on a winning streak and is not slowing down. Weeks after bagging his first Grammy Award for the album Subconsciously, the internationally acclaimed music producer made Mzansi proud with an electrifying performance at the Coachella Festival in the US.

DJ Black Coffee has shared a video showing his experience at Coachella, his fans are proud of him.

According to TimesLIVE, the award-winning DJ performed a one hour set at the popular music and arts festival held in California, USA.

The publication further reports that the South African superstar described his performance at the international festival as a Grammy after-party.

Taking to his Twitter page, Black Coffee also shared a clip that summarised his whole experience. In the video, the star said he felt nervous before getting onto the stage. He said:

"I'm nervous about the stage because it is a big stage, but I am also looking forward to playing there. I'm always up for the challenge."

Cake artist Kurhula Makhuvele creates life size cake of Black Coffee holding his Grammy Award

Still on Black Coffee, Briefly News reported that Mzansi is still celebrating South African DJ and producer Black Coffee's Grammy win in the Best Dance/Electronic Album category for his album, Subconsciously. Limpopo cake artist Kurhula Makhuvelele has baked and designed a life-size replica of the DJ holding his Grammy Award. Kurhula makes cakes recreating ordinary objects.

The life-sized cake is made from 84 sponge cake layers. It weighs more than 100kg and is two metres long. The Black Coffee cake is chocolate-flavoured, and the Grammy cake statute is slightly bigger than the actual award. Kurhula said this was the tallest cake she's ever made, and she had fun. She took to Facebook to share the cake and, according to IOL, this is what she had to say about the cake:

"I am so inspired to celebrate our very own. As you have seen, I'm obsessed with sculpture cakes."

