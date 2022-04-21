Limpopo-born cake artist Kurhula Makhuvele took to Facebook to share the life-size chocolate cake of Grammy winner and producer DJ Black Coffee holding his award

Kurhula is a cake artist who makes cakes inspired by everyday life objects and also meals like chicken stew with sides, saying she made the cake to celebrate the South African DJ

She also took the moment to invite her community to share the cake at a children's home and Mzansi is in awe of her talent and baking skills

Mzansi is still celebrating South African DJ and producer Black Coffee's Grammy win in the Best Dance/Electronic Album category for his album, Subconsciously. Limpopo cake artist Kurhula Makhuvelele has baked and designed a life-size replica of the DJ holding his Grammy Award. Kurhula makes cakes recreating ordinary objects.

Kurhula Makhuvele has created a Black Coffee cake of him holding his Grammy Award. Image: @Kurhula Makhuvele

Source: Facebook

The life-sized cake is made from 84 sponge cake layers. It weighs more than 100kg and is two metres long. The Black Coffee cake is chocolate-flavoured and the Grammy cake statute is slightly bigger than the real award. Kurhula said that this is the tallest cake she's ever made and she had fun. She took to Facebook to share the cake and, according to IOL, this is what she had to say about the cake:

"I am so inspired to celebrate our very own. As you have seen, I'm obsessed with sculpture cakes."

The Giyani-born cake artist called on South Africans to assist her financially to make the cake before starting her baking and creation process.

She took to Facebook to share her creative process and invited her followers to join her at Buhlebezwe Children's home to share the cake with her. Mzansi flooded her comment section in awe of her creation, with @Mashudu Muthambi saying:

"Big ups to our very own cake boss. Black Coffee you're honored."

@MulondoNdinae said:

"Can I have a slice with a cup of Black coffee please?"

@Betries Ngwenyama said:

"Creativity at its best, I love this"

@Vuyolwethu Nontshinga said:

"Wow wow wow this is amazing. You deserve your flowers while you're still alive. This is great."

@Ayanda Ndlovu said:

"You so unbelievable. I love you work"

@Wiseman Knowledge added:

"Very impressive!, Always be proud of you Cake Boss."

