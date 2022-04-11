Black Coffee and Oskido shared a wholesome brotherhood moment in a lounge in OR Tambo International Airport when the producer touched down after winning his first Grammy in Las Vegas

Record producer and radio personality, Oskido tried on Black Coffee’s white jacket from the all-white suit he was wearing at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards

Instagram users commend Oskido for always celebrating others and keeping the energy positive while maintaining the brotherhood of the South African House music era

After a controversial reaction on social media to his win for Best Dance/Electronic Album for his seventh studio album, Subconsciously, at the '64th Annual Grammy Awards', Black Coffee got a warm welcome and celebration from Oskido in a wholesome video posted on Instagram by the Kalawa Jazzmee label owner.

Oskido shared a heartwarming video with Black Coffee upon his arrival in Mzansi from the Grammy Awards. Image @oskidoibelieve

Source: Instagram

In the video, the two are seen sharing a playful moment as Oskido is seen taking off his black jacket to try on Black Coffee’s white jacket, to which Coffee shares that it is the 'Grammy jacket', and the pair and others burst into laughter. Oskido captioned the video saying:

This was the suit!! Playful but precious moments, money can’t buy. What an incredible feeling to be on hand to welcome my bhuda @realblackcoffee back home

According to TimesLive, the video was taken in a lounge at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg upon Black Coffee’s arrival. South African celebrities and followers took to Oskido’s Instagram comment section to commend the brotherhood and the special moment they shared, with @bridgetmasinga saying:

"The SA House scenes of this era has always been such a brotherhood. Congratulations, @realblackcoffee, you’ve certainly made the OGs proud… I’m sure it was a great time in that lounge."

@mr.music__sa said:

"My morning has been made... the grootmans supporting each other. I love this!"

@cellular_jnr said,

"The legend recognised another legend. I love how you're making fun and spreading the positive energy. This is so cool to watch."

@t.bang_nyandoro added:

"Oskido, what a selfless man."

Black Coffee receives hero's welcome, lands in SA after bagging 1st Grammy and Mzansi turns out in numbers

In related news, Briefly News reported that Black Coffee received a hero’s welcome when he landed in Mzansi after winning his first Grammy in Las Vegas in the US over the weekend. The international star landed in SA on Tuesday night at the OR Tambo International airport and had Minister Nathi Mthethwa welcome him.

During a press conference, the world-renowned music producer spoke about how he's feeling after bagging the award at the weekend in Las Vegas, US.

"I'm seeing the love, I'm seeing the support. This is such an amazing feeling. I can't explain it."

