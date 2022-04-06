Black Coffee received a heroes welcome when he landed in South Africa after winning his first Grammy in Las Vegas in the US over the weekend

Scores of people carrying placards with the music producer's face and Minister Nathi Mthethwa welcomed him back to the country when he landed at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday night

Social media users shared that they're inspired by Black Coffee's achievements in the music industry after he encouraged the youth to follow their dreams

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Black Coffee received a heroes welcome when he landed in Mzansi after bagging his first Grammy award. The superstar touched down in the country on Tuesday night, 5 March.

Black Coffee is back in Mzansi after bagging his 1st Grammy Award in the US. Image: @realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

He was welcomed home by scores of people carrying placards with his face, family and Minister of Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa when he landed at OR Tambo International Airport, reports eNCA.

During a press conference, the world-renowned music producer spoke about how he's feeling after bagging the award at the weekend in Las Vegas, US.

"I'm seeing the love, I'm seeing the support. This is such an amazing feeling. I can't explain it."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

He said walking with his son on stage felt unreal because he had him when he had nothing while he was still a student. Black Coffee encouraged the youth to follow their dreams and be resilient and have faith.

Peeps took to to share their thoughts on the Superman hitmaker's heroes welcome and his speech.

@AyaGcwensa said:

"Oh my goodness this is amazing. We're so proud of you Black Coffee!"

Singer Donald said:

"Damn, I just found out now that Black Coffee just arrived at the OR Tambo airport. I would’ve love to go show love, but I saw so many people went and this is it, I love it when our country does it."

@BadNduku wrote:

"What I find motivating is the fact that when he won the BET he said he now wants a Grammy and boom a Grammy. Big ups, bro."

@RoisinPovall added:

"This is so beautiful, Black Coffee, you are an inspiration."

Enhle Mbali celebrates estranged hubby Black Coffee's Grammy win

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa took to social media to celebrate Black Coffee's Grammy win. The stunner's estranged hubby bagged his first Grammy Award over the weekend.

The actress has finally found the courage to congratulate the world-renowned DJ after their nasty public break-up. She headed online on Tuesday, 5 April to share her thoughts on her baby daddy's massive win.

Taking to Instagram, the media personality posted a snap of Black Coffee and their two boys. Enhle Mbali captioned her cryptic post:

"Congratulations to my little dudes' dude. We’re all incredibly proud."

Source: Briefly News