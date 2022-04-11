Rapper AKA is mourning the loss of his fiancée, Anele Tembe, one year since her passing at the Pepperclub Hotel, Cape Town

The bubbly 22-year-old tragically fell from her 10th-floor hotel room in what many believe was a heartbreaking suicide

While some fans continue to mourn with AKA, others are unimpressed that the rapper could so effortlessly move on to a new relationship with Nadia Nakai

AKA is no stranger to the very public tragedies which often follow celebrities. Heading to his social media pages this morning, the musician paid tribute to his late fiancée, Anele 'Nelli' Tembe, one year since her tragic suicide at the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town.

AKA is mourning the loss of his fiancée, Anele Tembe, one year since her passing at the Pepperclub Hotel, Cape Town. Images: @akaworldwide/Instagram

It's believed the 22-year-old fell from her 10th-floor hotel room on 11 April, 2021 while visiting the Mother City with her rapper boyfriend. Of course, much controversy has followed the 'Fela In Versace' hitmaker since the day's tragic events, but it seems AKA is healing and trying to move on.

Taking to Twitter, the rapper penned an emotional tribute to his former lover.

"Every day, I pray for the healing of your family and my family," wrote the musician before sharing a picture of Anele during happier times.

The rapper's mother, Lynn Forbes, soon took to the comments section and opened up about the grief she had watched her son experience. Still, remaining hopeful, Mama Forbes reminded peeps that time really does heal all wounds:

"It’s been the most difficult year, time heals but the scars will remain forever. I wish I could take your pain away, Kiernan. I continue to pray for peace and the healing of both families," she wrote.

While many South Africans felt sorry for the rapper, others were a bit confused and criticised him for constantly flaunting his new relationship with fellow musician, Nadia Nakai. Peeps just felt it was in bad taste.

Check out some of the comments below:

@ChrilExcel102 said:

"So you wanted Mega to sit 10 years depressed?"

@pillow_ta1k said:

"This is another Senzo and Kelly story, this needs proper investigation and coverage, just like Senzo, she needs to rise up fight and speak up from the other side makalwe akhipe igciniso."

@Marline_77 said:

"How do you feel talking so bravely about something you did not witness?? Sometimes I wish Twitter had addresses so you can say this nonsense to AKA in person."

