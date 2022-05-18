Rapper Nadia Nakai always seems to find herself on opposite ends of the whole Cassper Vs AKA beef. Once signed to the Family Tree record label, Nadia's career flourished under the mentorship of the Doc Shebeleza hitmaker and his crew.

But was not long after parting ways with her longtime friend that Bragga found love in the arms of Cass's sworn nemesis, The Supa Mega.

Let's take a closer look at the infamous rap beef and how the talented stunner somehow found herself in the middle of it all.

Nadia Nakai has chosen her side. Images: @casspernyovest/Instagram, @akaworldwide/Instagram, @nadianakai/Instagram

Source: Instagram

A well-travelled queen: Growing up in Jozi & Kenya

The half-Zimbabwean beauty spent much of her young life in Johannesburg, attending Fourways High School. She finished her schooling in Kenya and it's believed the music scene in the vibrant east African country really had a big impact on the then 16-year-old.

Heading back home to attend university, Bragga would go on to make a name for herself as the first female rapper to win the e.tv Mixtape 101 competition, according to Wikipedia.

Riky Rick gives Bragga her 'big break'

The Money Back hitmaker has always credited the late-great Riky Rick for giving her the first big break she needed. Back in 2014, the relatively unknown female rapper hopped on Boss Zonke's Amantombazane remix, holding her own alongside hip-hop heavyweights like Kwesta and Okmalumkoolkat.

Opening up about her love for Riky Rick, Nadia shared her unbelievable gratitude. The success of their song together was a serious turning point in her musical journey, SAHipHopMag reports.

“This man gave me a major break back in the day. If I didn’t say Thank you… THANK YOU," Nadia shared about their relationship.

Cassper Nyovest & The 'Family-Zone'

It was not long before Nadia joined Riky's label, Family Tree as its front-running female member and met her future lil bro, Cassper Nyovest.

Together, Mufasa and Bragga brought us hits like Naaa Meaaan and The Man. Their undeniable musical chemistry quickly stirred up dating rumours from fans which both superstars were quick to shut down.

Explaining their sibling-like love for one another, Mufasa had peeps laughing on the socials after opening up about their relationship on Bossing up with Bragga, Nadia Nakai's docu-series:

“I see Nadia as a sister, she’s been family zoned,” he teased.

As Briefly News previously reported, the starlet-on-the rise made the very difficult decision to leave the Family Tree label late last year. Nadia's need for a little independence left peeps speculating whether or not something had gone sour between Bragga and her former label mates.

One fan in particular said she sensed some "tension" between the friends. Clearing the air, Mufasa stood up for his girl:

"She left the label and we no longer work together so naturally we won't hang as much. She's got a new team and I'm sure she'll be good cause she always did her own thing anyway," the rapper said supportively.

It's clear Cass knows when to let a #bossbabe move on and secure her own bag!

Dating AKA: #Mega2Mega

While it's an eternal mystery exactly how the love began blossoming between Bragga and her new rap bae, AKA they've actually always been running in the same circles.

Opening up about the beef between Mega and Mufasa in a cute Insta-Live with Da Les, Nadia shared that she felt like AKA has always been very nice to her.

She went on to share that she had always wanted to do a song with AKA but, in the hopes of keeping Cassper Nyovest's fan at bay, had avoided the controversy.

Check out the video below:

Going Instagram official

In March 2022, the now notorious #Mega2Mega couple went Instagram official and posted a super loved-up video on the socials.

Their relationship was met with a lot of controversy with many peeps questioning how AKA could find a new lady so soon after losing fiancée, Anele Tembe.

According to TimesLive, poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai put them on blast and said she found their union “deeply disturbing”, especially because it hasn't been a year since Anele Tembe died.

“At the funeral, Nelli’s siblings had to walk behind the Forbes family. Barely six months had passed and how quickly their little sister was replaced. After they couldn’t walk beside her coffin. This is so deeply disturbing for me," she wrote in a series of tweets.

The celeb couple also dealt with messy allegations of a lovers brawl while they were both outperforming in Ghana this year. They, however, quickly smooshed those reports with a joint statement- this despite unfollowing one another on social media.

Mzansi shares their reactions, Nadia ditching Cass for Mega

Naturally, South Africans love to instigate the drama and many peeps feel Nadia's romance with Mega has finally squared the beef.

Check out some of the silly reactions from fans online:

All jokes aside, this rap Queen is out here making moves and living her best life. We're sure that Bragga's gonna keep ignoring the noise, loving who she wants and keep coming out on top.

