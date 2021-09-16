"Tension", Cassper Nyovest, opens up, about his relationship, with Nadia Nakai

Cassper Nyovest has opened up about his relationship with Nadia Nakai after she left his record label

The 40 Bars hitmaker left Mufasa's Family Tree recently and fans have been speculating that they are not on good terms

The Siyathandana hitmaker said they are still friends but do not hang together as often as when she was signed to his label

Cassper Nyovest has opened up about his relationship with her former artist Nadia Nakai. The stunning rapper left Mufasa's record label Family Tree recently to do her own thing.

A curious fan took to the Siyathandana hitmaker's timeline to ask him about their relationship following Nadia's exit. The fan claimed she senses some tension between the two musicians.

Cass and Nadia used to hang out together a lot when she was still signed to him but lately they've been doing their own thing separately. @kells_october asked Mufasa:

"Hey @casspernyovest I’ve been asking you this question are you cool with Nadia there is some tension I sense between you guys?"

Cassper shared that him and Nadia Nakai are still cool even though they no longer have a working relationship. SAHipHopMag reports that Cass replied to the tweep:

"Nah, but she left the label and we no longer work together so naturally we won't hang as much. She's got a new team and I'm sure she'll be good cause she always did her own thing anyway."

Other tweeps joined the convo and shared their thoughts on the two artists relationship. Check out some of their comments below:

@ThembinkosiKhe2 said:

"Mxm, Family Tree wasn't doing much. She made a good decision."

@mn40931301 commented:

"Her career is over."

@ojay_stanie added:

"I get you though, but the question is was she doing much for the label... A label needs hits not just songs."

