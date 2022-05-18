Kelly Khumalo has been in the public eye since the death of soccer star , Senzo Meyiwa , at her mother's home years ago, and more so recently as his murder trial takes over headlines

, , The singer's name has been trending a s followers of the case insist that she should be arrested for her part in Senzo's death , or at least tell the "truth"

s , However, Kelly seems chilled, as she recently went on a girls' brunch date with her and Senzo's daughter, Thingo, and judging from the photos, the day was golden

Kelly Khumalo is no stranger to headlines, but this time it's for a wholesome reason: Thingo, her adorable daughter, whom she had with slain soccer star Senzo Meyiwa.

Kelly Khumalo is ignoring calls for her arrest in Senzo Meyiwa's murder case and instead took their daughter, Thingo, out to brunch. Image: Instagram/@kellykhumaloza

The singer looked fresh-faced and energetic as she playfully sang along to music in the car with her daughter, Thingo.

The two were on their way to a mother-daughter brunch at Goddess Cafe. Kelly showed off her carefree daughter happily sipping on a marshmallow filled drink and posing in her Mickey Mouse tracksuit.

Kelly's latest Instagram post shows that she is doing her best to not pay attention to the recent buzz around her name.

Many people think Kelly Khumalo is is innocent in Senzo Meyiwa's case

Briefly News reported that some South Africans think that the singer should be imprisoned in relation to Senzo Meyiwa's case. Regardless of the fact that police have not solved the case or made a conviction. After trending for this, it would seem that most people are convinced Kelly is guilty but that is not the case

Now the Empini singer's latest post shows that there are many people who do not think she belongs in prison. In one of the posts, she promotes her upcoming show on 28 May.

The singer implies that she is happy because her tickets are selling. Fans showed their anticipation for the show in her comments.

@nokuzolabisani looks forward to the show commenting"

"Bought 2 yesterday."

Another fan wants to know about the next album, @sthembiso4203 asked:

"Haibo Gabi Gabi we Makhelwane i-album yona wathula ngayo?"

Kelly responded to her supporter saying she is currently working on it. Hinting that her fans have new music to look forward to.

mrs_remoratile excitedly responded:

"Yoh I want it so bad. I only know what she recorded on that video by heart. I’m ready."

Other fans were more interested in Thingo's adorable face.

@jessicalobega commented:

"Thingo is a spitting image of her dad."

@mkhize.nosie added:

"Thingo is growing up so fast yoooh"

nopinkid001 said:

"Thingo has the cutest smile man"

@foxykoxy commented:

"Kelly is amazing as always, but I am also here for the Thingo. She melts my heart every time."

Of course, no one could ignore how much Kelly was glowing in the video.

zakithi_hlozi

"I love you so much Kelly Khumalo, umuhle"

@poponeelo.mokopakgosi1 said:

"My favourite...I love her to the moon and back."

@celumusaterrance.mngomezulu wrote:

"I love you Kelly. You are the best."

