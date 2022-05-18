Tamia Mpisane showed off the nicer side of life with a lavish welcome home for her new baby daughter with Andile, named Miaandy

The socialite transported her followers in her life as she shared a well-shot short film showing details about her whip and mansion

Mzansi was envious as she trended on the socials with fans in awe of how perfect Tamia's life looks

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Tamia Mpisane, married to Andile Mpisane, showed off her pregnant belly in February and now her little bundle of joy, Miaandy, has arrived.

Tamia Mpisane was pregnant and has now welcomed her baby Miaandy home with a lavish video. Image: Instagram/@tamia_mpisane

Source: Instagram

The Mpisane family spared no expense in welcoming their new baby girl home as they showed off in a professional video production.

Tamia Mpisane creates short film to welcome home Miaandy Mpisane

On Instagram, Tamia posted a beautifully shot video to Pharell Williams' song Just a Cloud Away.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Tamia details that she was in labour for 22 hours and that Andile remained by her side. She also says that she will never forget the day she took her daughter home and to make sure, clearly, the influencer pulled out all the stops.

In the video, the new mom and dad are both present when they zoom away from the hospital in a Rolls Royce straight to their extravagant mansion. On arrival, there are excessive splashes of pink balloons and streamers throughout their property with banners reading "Welcome home Miaandy."

The two share a few shots of their house, complete with a grand piano in their foyer as they continue upstairs to a room filled with designer baby clothes from brands such as Louis Vuitton and Gucci.

Celebrities and Mzansi react to Tamia Mpisane's video

All the wealth signifiers in the video were hard to miss and Mzansi could not get over it.

Skeem Saam actress Innocent Sadiki commented:

"This only happened in movies, but now we see it in reality through you. Enjoy motherhood Queen and thank God for this kind of Grace"

Comedian Lasizwe commented:

"Please!!! This is so beautiful! Congratulations Mama"

Tamia's short film trended on Twitter and no one could deny the importance of money.

@Ricki_Malatji

"After that video?! No one can tell me that money doesn’t buy happiness. Kea gana! [I refuse]"

@Kobe_Rethabile

"Tamia made a baby with the right person. Love how she’s being spoilt."

@Zamathole14

"Tamia is a real housewife."

@MightyZama

"Tamia didn’t just secure the bag. She secured the bag, suitcase and a safe. Waze wahlakanipha uGal."

Some tweeps realised the origin of Tamia's daughter's name, @SmangieSurprise tweeted:

"Tamia is loved shem, money is very much important just watch this video . They joined their names Tamia and Andile =Miaandy, what a wonderful name"

Miaandy Mpisane has wealthy parents

Miaandy is destined for nothing but a soft life, her mom is a wealthy social influencer and model in her own right while her father wears many hats as an entertainer. Kwa Mam'Mkhize reality TV star Andile Mpisane is considered to be one of the wealthiest people in the country. Andile's family owns a soccer club and he is the son of the controversial MaMkhize, who also appears on the family reality show.

Andile Mpisane and MaMkhize ball out in R1.2 million lux Chevrolet suburban whip

Briefly News previously reported that Royal AM player/chairperson Andile Mpisane is known in Mzansi for many things, one of those is his crazy car collection that turns heads and likes across social media.

The 20-year-old has owned various high-end whips over the years including a Mercedes G-Wagon, BMW X5 M, Bentley Bentayga, Lamborghini Urus, Lamborghini Huracan, Volkswagen Golf R and a Nissan GTR.

Source: Briefly News