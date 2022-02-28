Reality TV star Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize and her entertainer son Andile Mpisane ride in style when they're in Mzansi and it's no different when they're overseas

Mpisane and his mother are currently in the United States as the entertainer was an opening act on the ' Legendz of The Streets Tour ' and the Royal AM footballer posted a photo on Instagram in front of a Chevrolet Suburban

The SUV is worth around R1,2 million and is not sold in Mzansi, and the mother and son have been galavanting around New York City in the cool whip that has huge 23-inch rims

Royal AM player/chairperson Andile Mpisane is known in Mzansi for many things, one of those is his crazy car collection that turns heads and likes across social media.

The 20-year-old has owned various high-end whips over the years including a Mercedes G-Wagon, BMW X5 M, Bentley Bentayga, Lamborghini Urus, Lamborghini Huracan, Volkswagen Golf R and a Nissan GTR.

Andile Mpisane poses in front of the R1,2 million Chevrolet Suburban he has been rolling in while checking out New York City. Image: Instagram

Mpisane is currently in the United States performing as an opening act for the Legendz of The Streets Tour featuring rap artists such as Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, and Gucci Maine according to Times Live.

The footballer's mother Reality TV star and Durban entrepreneur Shauwn Mkhize accompanied her son stateside and the pair posted pics on Instagram of the whip they've been rolling in, the Sunday World reports.

The whip is a Chevrolet Suburban and it is a massive SUV that's close to six metres long and features the brand's design language featuring a large front grille and distinct LED lighting. It looks super slick and is powered by either a 5,3-litre or 6,2-litre V8 engine mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Inside, the Suburban is all about keeping the occupants in comfort and style. All models feature the newly updated 26cm touchscreen and a pair of 32cm LCD rear screens that can play movies and offer content from passengers' smartphones and can play different programs on the two screens.

