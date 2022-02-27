Young talented local rapper Cmax tops the charts, has big plans for the future

Cmax is a young and talented local rapper who has come a long way and plans on going a whole lot further

He has topped the charts at some and plans on working with major players such as Emtee and Ntate Stunna

The 20-year-old has managed to succeed without any sponsorship or management and is shooting his first music video

Tshepo Isaac Moseme, better known by the stage name “Cmax” is a 20-year-old popular independent musician from a small town of Dewetsdorp in the Free State province.

He recently hit the top of the charts at the biggest radio station in Welkom with his hit song Hurting Me.

Cmax is only 20 and has already accomplished a great deal without any management or sponsorship. Photo credit: @its_cmax

Speaking to Briefly News, Cmax revealed that he has big plans for the future. He is working on some new material that will be produced by C.lab MusiQ, Deejay Zaca and Troy Mowsiwa.

He hopes to collaborate with Emtee and Ntate Stunna as well as a feature on TV. He will soon shoot his first music video in his hometown and he hopes to drop the track along with the music video.

Cmax is a self-made star, he has managed to achieve a number of milestones in his career with any management or sponsorship.

"So far I have worked with Audrey Kindred Mifi( The artist featured on Prince Kaybee’s better days hit song), Kenny Mc’Vital who recently released a song with Emtee, and an American rapper by the name of Van Gordon. I won the WEPENER ARTIST OF THE YEAR award. My latest release HURTING ME is on high rotation on Radio and is number 2 on THE EXCLUSIVE TOP 20 Show on the ROCK FM. Not forgetting that I have my own crew and clothing line by the name of Dope Squad which is also doing well locally."

