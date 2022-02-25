Some Mzansi peeps are convinced that money can buy a person anything after Andile Mpisane graced a billboard in Times Square, New York recently

Social media users claimed the Royal AM chairman's wealthy mom, Shauwn Mkhize, allegedly paid someone in order for her son to be featured on the billboard

The billboard went up before Andile opened the stage for the likes of Rick Ross, 2 Chainz and Nelly during the Legendz of the Streetz rap tour in the US

Mzansi peeps are now convinced that money can by one anything after Andile Mpisane appeared in a billboard in New York. The social media users were reacting to a billboard of the Royal AM chairman that went up in the US before he shared the stage with the likes of Rick Ross and Nelly recently.

Andile Mpisane appeared on a billboard in Times Square, NYC. Image: @andilempisane10

The peeps shaded the artist for allegedly buying his way to the top despite having no music talent. Most of them agreed that the soccer player's wealthy mom, Shauwn Mkhize, paid for her son to rub shoulders with the US rappers.

A clip of the billboard was posted by @Busani_MtalanaM on Twitter. Throwing shade at Andile Mpisane, the tweep captioned the clip:

"Andile Mpisane is showing us that money can buy anything."

Other baffled tweeps jumped on @Busani_MtalanaM's comment section on the platform to share their thoughts on the billboard.

@Lawu09 said:

"In SA we don't know his music but the boy is international."

@OG_FatTony wrote:

"Lol, not just any billboard, that’s Times Square in NYC."

@The_RefRee commented:

"What does talent mean when you can get a gig like this without it?"

@swoop_dee wrote:

"Don’t even know his music but well done to him I guess. Money must be real nice!"

@Mafungwashe_K commented:

"When your mama is rich, she can buy you anything, even a career."

@laurica_mkhonto added:

"Lol, this guy is a joke."

Shauwn Mkhize proud of Andile Mpisane as he shares stage with Rick Ross

In related news, Briefly News reported that Andile Mpisane spent the weekend in St Louis, Missouri with his mom, Shauwn Mkhize, posing with rap legends.

The Royal AM chairman opened for the likes of Rick Ross, 2Chainz, Nelly and more at the Legendz of the Streetz rap tour.

MaMkhize was beaming with pride as she watched her son Andile Mpisane take on the stage at the Legendz of the Streetz rap tour. The famous mom and son duo were living their best lives in the United States this past weekend.

Shauwn took to Instagram to share some envious content as she partied with Rick Ross, posed for some photos with Nelly and played stage mom for Andile.

