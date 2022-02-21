Andile Mpisane stunned many South Africans when he announced that he was a confirmed opening act at the Legendz of the Streetz rap tour

This past weekend, Shauwn Mkhize and his son headed over to America for Andile's nig performance with heavyweights such as Rick Ross, Nelly and 2Chainz

MaMkhize took to her social media to express her pride in her son as she rubbed shoulders with the big-time rappers on the lineup

Andile Mpisane's big moment on an international stage has come and gone. The musician spent the weekend in St. Louis, Missouri with his mom, Shauwn Mkhize, posing with rap legends.

The Royal AM chairman opened for the likes of Rick Ross, 2Chainz, Nelly and more at the Legendz of the Streetz rap tour.

MaMkhize poses with US A-listers as she supports Andile Mpisane's first international gig. Image: @kwa_mamkhize

MaMkhize was beaming with pride as she watched her son Andile Mpisane take on the stage at the Legendz of the Streetz rap tour. The famous mom and son duo were living their best lives in the United States this past weekend.

Shauwn took to Instagram to share some envious content as she partied with Rick Ross, posed for some photos with Nelly and played stage mom for Andile.

TimesLIVE reports that Andile opened for artists such as Rick, Gucci Mane, 2Chainz and Jeezy. Andile has been looking forward to this gig for a few months now. Mpisane has plans to release new music soon.

After seeing MaMkhize's insane amount of support for her son, followers rushed to the comments to applaud her.

@kagocee wrote:

"This is levels. Your support for your son is very very admirable. All the best to Andile."

@kwazizuma1 commented:

"If family rides for you, you become an unstoppable force."

@kgabomatjane said:

"Makhadashians and Mammkhize are mother's goals."

