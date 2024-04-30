Skomota was captured seemingly back to normal after his recent dancing video where he froze in the middle of his routine

The TikTok sensation was recorded speaking over the phone and having a normal conversation with a friend

Mzansi was in stitches over Skomo's demeanour, with many stunned that he appeared normal

Skomota stunned Mzansi when he appeared normal in a new video. Images: Skomota Ngwana Sesi, Skomota Ngwana Sesi

Source: Facebook

Skomota left netizens puzzled after he was captured having a normal interaction with his friend. The famous entertainer had Mzansi convinced that he was putting up a front to seem disabled, whereas he was as fine as can be.

Skomota switches back to normal

Mzansi's favourite dancer, Skomota, is making headlines again, but this time, it's for all the right reasons - we think.

Having come into the spotlight with his famous dance moves and lovable character, Skomo melted many hearts who embraced his apparent disability.

But now it seems Mzansi was wrong about Skomo after the dancer was recorded having a phone conversation, seeming fine and alert.

This is far from the Skomota Mzansi have come to know and love, who is frequently seen in not the best of states.

Briefly News reported how the dancer was captured dancing for a group of people before suddenly freezing mid-performance.

Twitter (X) user _BlackZA shared a video of Ngwana Sesi speaking to a friend over the phone, sounding coherent and having a cheerful Sepedi conversation:

Mzansi weighs in on Skomota's video

Haibo, netizens are also scratching their heads at Skomo's video, convinced that the dancer took them for a ride:

Lunathii_Drops was convinced:

"Ah, if he can speak this language that fluently, then he’s normal, trust me."

Mchangani_ wrote:

"Skomota is scamming us! He’s perfectly normal, not easy on the eye, but perfectly normal."

ntukz7 said:

"He's normal; I suspect connectivity gets disturbed sometimes."

MudzimuWanga was impressed:

"He can hold a small conversation better than I can!"

thiobilem posted:

"Aowa, this man is normal!"

