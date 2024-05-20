Afro-pop singer Kelly Khumalo has revealed her reasons to stay away from the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Kelly Khumalo has spoken out on the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa murder trial. The singer has shared her reasons for avoiding the trial despite her name grabbing the most headlines regarding the case.

Singer Kelly Khumalo shared her reasons for avoiding the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial. Image: @kellykhumaloza, Getty Images

Award-winning Afro-pop singer Kelly Khumalo has relayed her thoughts on the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa murder trial. The star shared her reasons for staying away from the case despite her name being featured numerous times.

The former Bafana Bafana player died at Kelly Khumalo's home in Vosloorus. In an interview on Ukhozi FM, the Empini hitmaker said she chooses her mental health over anything.

Kelly Khumalo also stated that she trusts God to make the truth prevail.

“For me to keep my sanity, and remain in a place of faith and trusting God, I have to stay away from the noise and wait for God to prevail.”

Kelly puts trust and faith in God

The star does not question God's power and is confident that the truth will set her free once and for all.

This comes after Fisokuhle Ntuli, accused of murdering the former soccer star, admitted that he communicated with Kelly Khumalo.

“It becomes a reminder of something that didn't sit right with you at all. When you think it's over, it starts over, so you must stay away for your mental health and wait for God's time. God is not a man that he should lie, so you remain and hold on to that and trust the process.”

Watch the video clip below:

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng rules suspects' confessions admissible

In a previous report from Briefly News, Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng ruled that two suspects' confessions in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial were not coerced.

A trial-within-a-trial was held recently to help determine whether their confessions were admissible after they claimed the confessions were beaten out of them.

