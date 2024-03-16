Kelly Khumalo could potentially face charges in connection with the murder of Senzo Meyiwa.

Two of the five men accused in Meyiwa's murder case admitted in their confession statements that a hit was ordered

The admission of the confession statements has brought renewed attention to Khumalo's involvement in the case

Kelly Khumalo has been implicated in the Senzo Meyiwa case and could face charges. Images: @kellykhumaloza

JOHANNESBURG - The ongoing legal saga surrounding the murder of Bafana Bafana Captain Senzo Meyiwa has taken a significant turn.

Kelly Khumalo faces potential charges

According to ENCA, legal expert Ulrich Roux stated that Khumalo could be subject to arrest if additional evidence surfaces and is officially documented.

In their confessions, two of the accused individuals identified Khumalo as the mastermind behind the hit. Muzi Sibiya, one of the murder suspects, alleges that he received a payment of R100,000 for carrying out the murder.

The revelation was disclosed at Pretoria High Court on Friday after the police presented the confession statements.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng's recent ruling deemed the confession statements given freely and voluntarily. However, the accused individuals claimed in court that they were coerced and subjected to violence to make the confessions. This led to a lengthy trial within a trial lasting five months to determine the admissibility of the confessions.

The admission of these confession statements has reignited scrutiny of Khumalo's involvement in the case, as she has been implicated once again during the murder trial.

What you need to know about the Senzo Meyiwa case

The trial within trial commenced in October 2023 and has been centred on scrutinising the circumstances surrounding the confessions of Sibiya and Ntanzi.

Five men are currently on trial for Meyiwa’s 2014 murder and have all pleaded not guilty.

It was revealed that Kelly Khumalo, who was Senzo Meyiwa's girlfriend at the time, allegedly paid R100,000 for the murder of the soccer star.

Mzansi divided

Netizens throughout South Africa have been divided over the controversial statements admitted in court.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Kabelo Amon shared:

"State needs to prove beyond reasonable doubt that those confessions are valid and anyway Kelly won't just get arrested because of being linked because of confession."

@Thoko Thomas Honde commented:

"She will meet Gerlie Nel in court to answer the question, and it will end in tears."

@Commissar Tiyani Chester Sarila said:

"This one is loud, saying she wanted her day in court. I hope now she's happy to face her day in court."

@Nl Mlambo expressed:

"Finally, our justice is on the right track and is coming seriously... salute to our investigation team."

@Khelelo Rob Machethe shared:

"Our law enforcement is seriously not functional. There has always been a link."

@Josia Malesela said:

"Justice must be severe to the family of Meyiwa."

