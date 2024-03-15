One of Senzo Meyiwa's murder accused, Bongani Ntanzi, allegedly received R45,000 for his role in the murder

His confession revealed that he was initially paid R15,000 and received R30,000 the following day, allegedly after the fact

He also revealed that the hit was allegedly initiated by Kelly Khumalo, who said that she would pay for Meyiwa to be killed

One of the accused, Bongani Ntanzi, revealed he paid R45,000 for his part in Senzo Meyiwa's death. Images: Phill Magakoe/Gallo Images via Getty Images and allanswart

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA – One of the men accused of Senzo Meyiwa's murder, Bongani Ntanzi, alleged that he received R45,000 for his part in the murder of the dead soccer player who was killed in 2014.

Ntnzi's confesison read in court

According to SABC journalist Chriselda Zozi Lewis' tweet, which she posted on her X account, @Chriseldalewis, Ntanzi's confession was read aloud in court on 15 March. Ntanzi confessed that Mthoziseni Maphisa informed him of the job in October. He added that the target was Meyiwa, and the hit was initiated by Kelly Khumalo, who promised that she would pay them. He said he was paid R15,000 when they arrived at the hostel, and the following day, he was given another R30,000. Read the tweet here:

What you need to know about the Senzo Meyiwa trial

South Africans taken aback by confession

Netizens were left with many questions after the details of the confession stunned them.

Deejay Dhladla said:

"But why would Kelly Khumalo want to kill her person?"

Lolo said:

"It's now getting hectic."

Amalanga Awafani said:

"From this statement, Kelly was supposed to be arrested immediately after confession."

Braxton said:

"Something is not making sense here."

Zan Zee said:

"But what was Kelly going to benefit from this?"

