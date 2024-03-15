A suspect from Mpumalanga was arrested after he appeared on Mzansi Magic's show, Most Wanted , which hunts down suspects accused of crimes

The suspect allegedly committed two acts of rape in 2015, and the episode concluded without the presenter, Themba Lukhele, locating him

Members of the community recognised the man when his picture was shown, and he was arrested a day before the show aired

With nine years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun. Do you have a hard news story you would like to share? Email tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za with CA in the subject line.

A man from Mpumalanga was arrested nine years after raping two women. Images: Caspar Benson and Peter Griffith

Source: Getty Images

MPUMALANGA – A man from Mpumalanga who was on the run after allegedly raping two women has been arrested. This was after his face was shown on the popular Moja Love show, Most Wanted. The man was busted one day before his episode aired.

Rape suspect arrested

According to Zimoja, the man and his accomplice allegedly raped two women in 2015. The incident took place on 15 January. The two victims recounted that they were walking together with their friends when two men approached them at gunpoint. One of the men was allegedly a well-known criminal in the Siyabuswa township. The men that were with the two women ran away while the men with the guns took the two victims to a nearby house.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Zimoja, who posted the story on their X account, @ZimojaL, added that they raped the women until the next morning. They then took them to a bush and continued the gruesome crime before robbing them of their bank cards and phones. They were both later arrested and released on bail. One of them appeared, and the other failed to appear in court. The South African Police Service confirmed to Zimoja that he was arrested and is facing rape and other charges.

Sifiso Mkhwanazi found guilty of rape and murder

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Sifiso Mkhwanazi was found guilty of rape and murder.

Mkhwanazi was arrested for raping and killing six prostitutes in Johannesburg. The judge ruled that he would be sent for psychiatric assessment to determine if he was fit to be called a hardened criminal.

South Africans welcomed the judgement and were stunned that at the age of 21, he had already committed such heinous crimes.

Source: Briefly News