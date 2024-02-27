A Checkers Sixty60 driver became the victim of a sudden crime after he was robbed at gunpoint

A group of suspects came, pointed a gun at him and made off with the groceries and his phone

South Africans were outraged and perplexed that the suspects would rob the driver's groceries at gunpoint

SOUTH AFRICA – South Africans were left in a state of anger and confusion after a Checkers Sixty60 driver was held at gunpoint and robbed of groceries that did not belong to him.

Sixty60 driver robbed at gunpoint

A video of the incident was posted on X by @Mbonjeni1. In the video, the man is parked outside a property waiting to deliver groceries. Suddenly, two men come from behind him and rob the delivery man.

One of them holds a gun out and points it at his abdomen. He takes his phone and he and his accomplice then ransack the driver's bike, taking most of the groceries. After they walk away, another suspect takes the rest of the groceries. View the video here:

South Africans angered by the video

The incident left many upset. Netizens were also stunned that the delivery man was robbed of the groceries.

Swe Duke said:

"No, never. The ANC must go. They don't even care anymore."

Just-Justice asked:

"A gun to rob grocery?"

Hlompho wanted to know:

"What happens to the customer? Does the store cover for such incidents?"

Soul said:

"Oh, my heart. The poor driver."

SlickRule commented:

"Elite level hunger."

Naz exclaimed:

"This ain't right. I don't care what race or national you are."

Limpopo stokvel member robbed of savings at gunpoint

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a Limpopo stokvel member was robbed at gunpoint at night.

The suspect allegedly broke into the woman's house and forced her to give up the bank cards and PIN for the stokvel. South Africans weighed in and were convinced that the robbery was an inside job.

