Another scary video showing a courier company robbed in broad daylight has surfaced in the South African social media scene

As posted by Daniel Marven, the guys are delivering goods to a quiet neighbourhood but the robbers were already waiting and they emptied the van

Mzansi is not happy and some feel for the guys who are on the verge of losing jobs as a result of the ugly robbery

South African social media users are experiencing yet another robbery that was caught on camera as it happened. In a viral video clip, a pick-up van delivering goods was mugged.

The delivery guys can be seen trying to locate the client but there were guys who are waiting to pounce. It’s a quiet street and the van is nicely parked on the side of the road. The robbers are seen helping themselves with the goods in transit and they later disappear.

The clip is shared by Daniel Marven on Twitter it’s seriously attracting massive reactions from locals who say Mzansi is a crime scene. Daniel posted:

“What a robbery...The 1400 guy is hilarious cause he first just chilled there.”

@Evidence_Shongw said:

“The guy just lost his job.”

@G_Aphane said:

“So these are grounds for dismissal?”

@IamTa_O said:

“The 1400 guys didn’t think it was a robbery at first, realised only late.”

@ElephantsFX said:

“Inside Job......so many vehicles leaving the Depo every morning why specifically that one...even knew the delivery spots....Eish the 1400 dude probably on some: bafethu noo hayi endleleni sonke sijarhile...until "ping" yhooo robbery le.”

@VuyisileMvesat said:

“Do these people get caught mare.”

@UncleScrooch said:

“He thought it’s just people blocking traffic.”

“God is great”: Mzansi laments video of another kidnapping in daylight, but the victim is safe

In a previous post, Briefly News posted that Yusuf Abramjee recently posted an ugly video in which a man was kidnapped live on camera. In the video clip, two cars can be seen following a cargo truck on a quiet street in Fordsburg, Johannesburg.

As the two sedans (a BMW and what looks like a Toyota) follow the truck, three guys emerge in front of the truck. Two of them can be seen brandishing guns, one of them has a pistol and the other one holds a rifle.

The other guy goes straight to the Toyota and he opens the passenger door before pulling the man out of the vehicle. They later disappear out of the frame.

