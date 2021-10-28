South Africans feel unsafe in Mzansi as they lament a video where a man was kidnapped in Fordsburg, Johannesburg

Yusuf Abramjee says the incident happened in Jozi as posted on social media and also confirmed the victim was released

Many social media users are not happy with the police and they are delighted the victim was freed alive

Yusuf Abramjee recently posted an ugly video in which a man was kidnapped live on camera. In the video clip, two cars can be seen following a cargo truck on a quiet street in Fordsburg, Johannesburg.

As the two sedans (a BMW and what looks like a Toyota) follow the truck, three guys emerge in front of the truck.

Two of them can be seen brandishing guns, one of them has a pistol and the other one holds a rifle. The other guy goes straight to the Toyota and he opens the passenger door before pulling the man out of the vehicle. They later disappear out of the frame.

However, the good news is that Abramjee says the victim was later released and he is safe from the thugs. South Africans are lamenting the act of thuggery and Briefly News looks at the comments. Abramjee wrote:

“The victim has been released and is safe.”

Mzansi feels unsafe after another kidnapping. Image: @Abramjee/Twitter

Source: Twitter

reads:

@ArendsBosco said:

“God is truly great all the time. We need to deploy better smarter technologies underpinned by smart capabilities where the platform is shared between the city, citizens and the crime intelligence, prevention and response complex. It is possible to partner towards joint value.”

@Zedguyhookup said:

“They should partner with private security companies, SAPS has failed.”

@Grimson_ said:

“Apparently he has not been released. Can you confirm this please.”

@MasediSghamo said:

“So these guys risked everything for mahala.”

@Judaeda3 said:

“Released with or without ransom? God is great.”

@RajaG9434 said:

“SA going like terrorists.”

