A local man got creative to prank his mother as the mom over her fear of thunderstorms and hailstorms and the video is going viral

According to the guy in the clip, black mothers will start cooking and dressing the kids warmly after seeing just one drop of rain

Scores of locals have reacted to the clip and many can relate, saying their moms wouldn't even allow them to go to school if it was raining

A local man is causing havoc on the internet after posting a video of a guy mimicking his caring mother. @Alphi_Sipho dropped a video that was initially shared on TikTok.

According to many social media users, black mothers are so caring to such an extent that even a drop of rain can lead to panic. The video shows the guy acting the role of a mother and telling her kid to dress warmly and wear his boots because he suffers from a chronic cough.

At the same time, the guy is seen preparing a hearty soup and ensuring the TV is switched off in fear of lightning.

Thevideo shows the exterior of the house with just a light drizzle compared to what the mother was fearing for. The account holder wrote:

“Who else’s mom does this?”

The post reads:

@ThandiHlongwan2 said:

“To think that most of us here have inherited our grandparents' and parents' doings, it's a generation thing. My daughter, who's 8, knows all the steps, cover the microwave, TV and mirrors, don't wear red clothing, leave one window slightly open."

@DuncanKawooya said:

“But who told Africans the red clothing myth? Even over here in East Africa, it's a thing.”

@NgomaneEddie said:

“I've explained about the technological advancement about the TV issue, I've always lost that battle 10-0.”

@X_Luii said:

“ 'Umuntu wes’fuba wena',” 'Please tuu ang’funi ama-problems'...”

@QuixoticTu said:

“It's crazy how I understand this besides not knowing the language. Being a member of Bantu makes this universal.”

@NaticoleM said:

“When my boys were still babies attending crèche, they didn't go when it was raining shem.”

@Ntokzinho said:

“Aye black parents and their storm safety protocol. Darkie parents have idrama eningi. They be like: TV off, don't touch water, cover all the mirrors and stay away from Windows. Ukuba udarkie kumnandi it's all love, but, it's like you're getting prepared for a hurricane.”

@Hlubizer said:

“My maternal granny and malumekazi when it came to thunderstorms. They didn't even know what to do with themselves. Bakuvuse ulele because liyaduma and we had to sit dozing off. I need Commission of Inquiry to talk about this.”

