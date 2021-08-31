South African men are joining one local guy who posed with his partner’s wig and the photo is going viral

Many guys have also posted their pictures as they say it’s all about in the name of fun and the wig challenge is going viral

Posted by @TT_Kgopa, the guy says ladies should just allow their partners to wear the wigs and share their pictures on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

One guy is a hit on social media for his stunts after posing for photos wearing his partner’s wig. The guy has shared the pictures on social media and many people are joining the conversation to share their reactions.

@TT_Kgopa took to Twitter to share the pictures, which are going viral, and Briefly News looks at the pictures and comments from the guy’s followers. The wig challenge is going viral and it seems many guys do like it as they also shared their snaps wearing their partners’ wigs.

He wrote on his wall:

“Guys wearing wig thread... Ladies you can camp here.”

A viral post is trending as men pose with wigs. Image: @TT_Kgopa/Twitter

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The post reads:

@SJNdlovana said:

"O botse bana baka ho re a ke rate dilo tse ba di etsang."

@ndalo97 said:

“Ilwa ntomboo.”

@JRMashiane said:

“My honourable chief, you are out of order now.”

@TTKgopa said:

“Achiiii Achiiii... Mogale ke wena die sustere?”

@KMvundla1 said:

“Lol, net for entertainment purposes.”

@Lira_Masigo said:

“I can tell you stole that wig by the way you posing.”

@Ntzarklee said:

“Please take that phone tuuu.”

@Puseletso_M said:

“You guys are ruining your girlfriend's wigs man, hai.”

@Hleaux said:

“I know I'm going to regret this but...”

@TamaraNtombie said:

“I don't own a wig so this challenge will pass him.”

@Lungdstar88 said:

"And yes he's a very gorgeous man....”

Haibo: Mzansi men share what irritates them about women's clothing, hilarious reactions ensue

In a similar piece, Briefly News reported that South African men are engaged in a serious debate as they look at what they like and what irritates them when it comes to women’s outfits.

@DanielMarven posted a question to his Twitter followers and specifically asked men to respond.

It is obvious that what one man prefers, the other one doesn’t like. Briefly News looked at the hilarious reactions from what can be dubbed an online Men’s Conference.

From costumes to varicose veins and body sizes, men have their own preferences and it’s an interesting topic that's going viral.

He captioned his post: “Men only: Name one thing that women wear that irritates your soul."

Source: Briefly.co.za