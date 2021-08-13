South African men are in a serious debate as far as what irritates them when it comes to what their women wear

@DanielMarven posed a million-dollar question to his Twitter followers and specifically made it clear that he’s looking for responses from his male counterparts

Some guys do not like make-up, tights and certain colours of underwear while some prefer eyelashes and the reactions are set to leave you dazzled

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South African men are engaged in a serious debate as they look at what they like and what irritates them when it comes to women’s outfits. @DanielMarven posted a question to his Twitter followers and specifically asked men to respond.

It is obvious that what one man prefers, the other one doesn’t like. Briefly News looked at the hilarious reactions from what can be dubbed an online Men’s Conference.

From costumes to varicose veins and body sizes, men have their own preferences and it’s an interesting topic that's going viral. He captioned his post:

“Men only: Name one thing that women wear that irritates your soul.”

South African men have different preferences when it comes to women's clothes. Image: @DanielMarven/Twitter

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The post reads:

@MissMirandah said:

“Summary of things women wear that irritate men: Eyelashes, makeup, full panties, leggings, pumps, piercings that are not in the ears, tights.”

@Saus_Y said:

“You sure you're not playing for the wrong team bro?”

@Vusi_V_Muzi said:

“Wrestling panties.”

@RamovhaLivhuwa3 said:

“Mgusha on top of her head when she sleeps.”

@NomsaNoms88 said:

“Yeey I'm a woman but I hate those chokeslam too.”

@GoldenMazinyo said:

“Tights on a hot summer day.”

@LonwaboBolonzo said:

“White leggings and yellow panty.”

@Omphi_Pupza said:

“Coming to the bedroom dressed up like Madea. Too many clothes on.”

@Bebeto_Switkind said:

“As long as she's still beautiful and sexy when I wake up in the morning, she can wear whatever she likes, I don't care.”

Mjolo pandemic: Saffas sharing ideas on how to deal with a break-up - “Block him”

In a related story regarding umjolo, Briefly News reported that South Africans are now turning their focus to sharing ideas regarding matters of the heart.

This comes after one stunning lady dropped a question on what is the best way of dealing with a break-up.

The beautiful @KabzShaz might have been experiencing tough times in dealing with a separation or perhaps asking for a friend, but she is receiving all the reactions from Twitter users.

Source: Briefly.co.za