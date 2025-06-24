“Boer All the Way”: SA Man Disagrees With Being Called AKA’s Lookalike

Brenden Durand, a South African TikTok user, told the local online community that he did not think he looked like the late rapper and businessman AKA

The man's wife said in the TikTok video that her husband looked more like British actor Tom Hardy, who is known for his work in the Marvel movie Venom

While Brenden couldn't see the resemblance, many internet users shared how they could see the similarities from the mannerisms to the orange hoodie he wore

A South African man found it difficult to side with the internet when they said he looked like the late rapper Kiernan Forbes, better known by his stage name AKA. The gent's wife said he resembled British actor Tom Hardy more than anything else.

Not seeing the resemblance

TikTok user Brenden Durand took to his account in early June to share with app users his reaction to them saying he looked like the record producer, who was shot and killed along with his friend and celebrity chef Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane.

The murder of AKA and Tibz took place in 2023 outside a restaurant in Durban. Images: @akaworldwide, @tebello.motsoane

Source: Instagram

Responding to a TikTok user who said there was "something Super Mega" about him, a surprised Brenden noted in the video:

"Guys, no. I don't run this city. Listen, I don't see it. I don't know how you guys are seeing this stuff. I do not look like AKA.

"Where are you seeing AKA in me? There's nothing here. This is Boer all the way."

Mzansi internet users see a resemblance

A few local members of the online community headed to Brenden's comment section to tell him that they saw similar facial features between him and the Don't Forget To Pray hitmaker.

@cic408 said with a shocked face emoji:

"Uyena. Welcome back, Kiernan."

@blueberrythatsall shared their thoughts with the public:

"Ahh, I do see some resemblance: skin tone, mannerisms, the sassiness in your voice, the beard, and that orange hoodie, too. God rest Mega’s soul."

@d_makye told the TikTok user:

"Sorry to break it to you, but they are not lying. You do look a little bit like him."

Referring to Kairo Forbes, AKA's child with DJ Zinhle, @neonbolt_17 wrote in the comment section:

"You look like AKA's daughter."

After hearing what Brenden had to say, @leomanroar added with a laugh:

"You sound like him for sure."

@mcgregorlatte1 commented on what Brenden's wife had said in the background, writing:

"I agree with Tom Hardy."

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

