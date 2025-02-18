A Mzansi social media user shared a video of a man at a fast-food restaurant who resembled radio personality Sol Phenduka

This is not the first time people spotted Sol's lookalike, as even a government official was dubbed his twin

After seeing the latest doppelganger, many members of the online community cracked jokes about the resemblance

Mzansi laughed after spotting Sol Phenduka's lookalike. Images: @solphenduka

Most people go about their day unaware that a random stranger could pass as their twin. However, for celebrities, it's a different story, as they are constantly informed about their lookalikes, which was the case for Solomzi 'Sol' Phenduka.

Another Sol Phenduka doppelganger

Taking to their X account, the app user @GoatLord100 shared a video of a man at the chicken fast-food establishment Pedros, minding his business as he collected his food.

The man resembled podcaster Sol Phenduka, who has had a few lookalikes spotted in the past.

During the 2025 State of the Nation Address, an X user thought the Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation looked like the radio personality.

The striking similarity between the two public figures led to laughter and memes.

Seeing @GoatLord100's clip, the X user @ByeLungelo reposted and humorously captioned the post:

"Sol Phenduka is not a person. Sol Phenduka is a concept."

Take a look at the X video of Sol's 'twin' below:

Sol Phenduka's 'twin' humours Mzansi

Social media users could not help but laugh after seeing another person who resembled the Podcast and Chill with MacG co-host.

Mzansi online users had much to say after seeing Sol Phenduka's doppelganger. Image: fizkes

@njabulow said of Sol:

"He is a nation."

@loumnandi stated with a laugh:

"We might be living in a simulation of sorts."

@Readingsread123 jokingly told app users:

"One of these days, Tbo Touch might actually evolve into Sol Phenduka."

@getlikePosh remarked to the public:

"He has a lot of replicas."

@nero_diner0 humorously added in the comments:

"He’s a syndicate, the blueprint, or better yet, the scope."

@joumasepost shared their opinion about the clip:

"Love the video, but this should be a criminal offence taking videos of people and posting without their permission."

Source: Briefly News