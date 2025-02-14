Sol Phenduka has come a long way since he started his radio career during his university days

The radio presenter and podcaster shared two throwback photos when he was still a young aspiring broadcaster

Mzansi poked fun at him, mocking his appearance as he appeared slimmer and did not have a neat haircut

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Sol Phenduka posted photos of him as a young aspiring radio presenter. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

In celebration of World Radio Day on Thursday, 13 February 2025, Sol Phenduka commemorated the day by posting throwback photos of him as a young aspiring radio presenter.

Sol Phenduka posts throwback pictures as a young radio presenter

Some know him as the guy who was on Big Brother Mzansi many moons ago. Others recognise him as the funny guy on Podcast And Chill with MacG. However, Sol Phenduka is a seasoned radio presenter and he has the photos to prove it.

Taking to X recently, Sol Phenduka posted two old photos of him doing his thing and had people talking.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Mzansi reacts to Sol Phenduka's photos

Just recently, Sol Phenduka grilled Errol Musk, the father of billionaire Elon Musk when they were having a conversation. People gave Sol a standing ovation for being able to hold a conversation with mutual respect.

Sol Phenduka posted an old photo from his campus days. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Reacting to the old photo of Sol Phenduka, this is what some people had to say:

@TheIconicteekay

"I doubt you were getting dating anyone here."

@OdwaSeti joked:

"You were looking like HHP here i n there."

@Bruh_Les

"I see why you are close with Vendas."

@sanizwe shared:

"Suddenly that 1TB story makes sense."

@karaboYakoena joked:

"Something I like about Sol. uyaPhenduka."

@SirDavid_Dashe responded with a pun:

"Haibo Sol what did you eat after campus e yenze uphenduke?

@ThaboCollin4 asked:

"Yah neh. So there were no barber shops in those days?"

@Dbanj25 joked:

"Onole Kool Kid on Campus nehh. You seem Chilled and Happy Bro. At campus, I was a grootman."

@BedworthTimes hailed him:

"Your success is very inspiring Sol, uphuma kude and we love it for you. For the love of broadcasting, you were born for this."

@pshift846 lauded:

"You've been doing this for a while now. You've come a long way."

Sol Phenduka not a fan of Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime show

In a previous report from Brielfy News, Sol Phenduka was not a fan of Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime performance.

Sol suggested that Kendrick should have performed more of his classic hits instead of focusing on his feud with Drake.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News