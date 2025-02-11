Errol Musk, the father of Tesla billionaire Elon Musk was once again interviewed on Podcast and Chill

While there, Sol Phenduka asked him the tough questions on apartheid and his son, Elon Musk's views on white genocide

Netizens were impressed by the way Sol Phenduka shut him up while discussing apartheid and they gave him an applause

Sol Phenduka gave Errol Musk a lesson on Podcast And Chill. Image

It's not every day you see a podcaster taking over when interviewing the father of a billionaire. This is what Sol Phenduka did when interviewing Errol Musk, the father of Elon Musk.

Sol Phenduka grills Errol Musk on son Elon's views

Trust Sol Phenduka to ask all of the right and tough questions, especially on pressing matters such as land expropriation and the ruckus it has caused for Mzansi.

When called to discuss the matter, Elon Musk's father, Errol Musk said the problem started when President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the expropriation bill saying, "...that is basically scary for people. The thing is not to scare people away from SA."

Sol then asked him about his opinion on how Elon Musk handled the issues on X.

“He’s doing the right thing," he said in his son's defence.

Errol also clarified Elon's views on white genocide, “I think what he said was that white farmers are three times more likely to be shot by to be killed than an active policeman in South Africa, which is not a good thing.”

Sol Phenduka discussed Elon Musk's views on Podcast And Chill. Image: Chip Somodevilla

Netizens react to Errol Musk's views

X user @povertykiller posted the video on X.

Errol's views caused division online, with people reacting to his sentiments on getting over apartheid.

@Sbusiso_Rza claimed:

"The stark inequality between black and white South Africans can be attributed to the ANC's failure to empower black people through education and skills development. Despite being in power for over two decades, the ANC has not done enough to equip black people with the skills."

@BlackDew000 asked:

"But why would they give him a chance to speak lies."

@ziggyfro argued in support of Errol:

"How many more years do you need to “catch up”?? Apartheid ran for about 46 years, and it’s been 31 years since it ended. After Sol shut him down rudely, Errol went on to make some good points, but clearly, no one wanted to listen."

@MokwadiMo exclaimed:

"When we say we're not our grandparents! We will deal with whiteness! Give power to the young lions. Adults must step down from power!"

