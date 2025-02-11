Nota Baloyi's dislike for Julius Malema resumed after Tesla billionaire Elon Musk called him out on

Economic Freedom Fighters president Julius Malema hit back at Elon Musk's claim of being an international criminal

Mzansi is against Nota's sentiments of siding with Elon Musk instead of defending Julius Malema

Nota Baloyi has seemingly sided with Elon Musk when he slammed EFF leader Julius Malema. Image: Oupa Bopape/Kenny Holston-Pool/Emmanuel Croset

Source: Getty Images

Music executive Nota Baloyi went on a rant against Economic Freedom Fighters president (EFF) Julius Malema. Nota has never been afraid to publicly scrutinise Julius Malema and this time, he threw some harsh words his way.

Nota continues to slam Julius Malema

It all started when Tesla billionaire, Elon Musk, reacted to a video of Julius Malema speaking against whiteness. Musk then declared Malema an international criminal.

Malema did not take his jabs very lightly so he hit back saying, "I will never stop fighting for black people to be equal to white people, and if that makes me an international criminal, I am proud to be one."

This sparked the hatred Nota Baloyi had for Julius Malema to come out once again and he went in on the politician.

“The same Julius Malema you claim is fighting for black South Africans from your backroom, only fights for himself," Nota stated.

He also called him out for wearing international designer clothing at event like the Durban July and not local South African designers.

Nota then encouraged people to abandon the political party.

“The white people complain about crime, yet they are served by foreigners that support Julius Malema at the restaurants they eat at. Meanwhile you are at home staring your mother in the eye with no plan to improve your situation. Take off the red beret and think for yourself, not politicians!”

He did not stop there, Nota then dissed Malema's father saying he was the reason Malema is not fit to run the country.

Check out one of his X posts below:

Nota says Black Coffee's son idolises him

In a previous report from Briefly News, The controversial Nota Baloyi was on a recent podcast where he spoke about Esona Maphumulo

Eson is the eldest son of Grammy award-winning artist Black Coffee, and he is also paving his way as a DJ

Nota Baloyi claimed that when Esona looked at him he saw him as his icon because he smiled

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News