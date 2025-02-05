The controversial Nota Baloyi was on a recent podcast where he spoke about Esona Maphumulo

Eson is the eldest son of Grammy award-winning artist Black Coffee, and he is also paving his way as a DJ

Nota Baloyi claimed that when Esona looked at him he saw him as his icon because he smiled

Trust Nota Baloyi to toot his own horn. The controversial music executive was on a YouTube podcast where he spoke about Esona Maphumulo.

Why Eson idolises Nota Baloyi

On the podcast episode, Nota Baloyi claimed that he saw Esona Maphumulo at a local garage. Nota claims that when Esona looked at him, he saw an icon.

"He saw me at the garage and smiled from ear to ear," he claimed.

Esona Maphumulo is the eldest son of Grammy award-winning DJ, Black Coffee. However, Esona is also paving his way as a DJ.

He was even featured on Canadian rapper Drake's album, Honestly Nevermind on the track Texts Go Green.

Mzansi reacts to Nota's revelation

This is what social media peeps had to say:

@Celani16204894 stated:

"Hi, @DonaldJTrumpJr as south Africa we can borrow you this guy, Nota."

@VITO_G_Wagon

"Nota must be admitted to a proper mental institution."

@zwelistos said:

"I am not suprised he told his Dad when he was four not to vote anc at that time. He is special."

@ManziniSimand replied:

"Yoooh, I wonder what happened to Noya the he turned out like this."

@MyAfricanRootz disses Nota saying:

"He laughed because You are a joke. He doesn't see You as a role model papa."

Black Coffee starts initiative for young students

In a previous report from Briefly News, Black Coffee gave back to the community through his foundation, The Black Coffee Foundation. He started the back-to-school initiative which focuses primarily on the needy children and caring for their school needs.

“School's where dreams begin. It is where young minds are shaped, where curiosity is nurtured and where futures are built. We believe in the power of education to transform lives and uplift communities."

