Black Coffee is a proud father after his son Esona Tyolo has made a significant impact not only in the Mzansi music scene but also internationally

The Grammy-winning artist recently shared a photo with Esona, and his caption drew many Mzansi peeps to his account

South Africans are proud of how Black Coffee raises his son, especially in supporting his ambitions to dominate the music industry

DJ Black Coffee has taken to his timeline to express his love for his son Esona Tyolo.

Taking to Twitter, the adoring father shared a photo that drew thousands of comments.

As he captioned the photo with "Proud father," the Grammy-winning DJ was obviously very thankful for his son. The Ready For You hitmaker has earned every right to be proud of how he is raising his son.

Following in the footsteps of Black Coffee, Esona has already made a name for himself in the music industry.

Not so long ago, Esona made headlines when Drake released his album Honestly, Nevermind. According to Drum magazine, Esona and his father, Black Coffee, are credited in the masterpiece body of work. They worked on the song Texts Go Green.

Months after Esona trended for his contribution to Drake's hit album, Black Coffee has shown his son a lot of love on social media.

DJ Black Coffee shared the following viral snap on Twitter:

South Africans share funny and sincere reactions to Black Coffee's parenting

@Molalatshepiso said:

"Black coffee and his son Rooibos tea"

@Zooyeypl shared:

"I understand. I met the young man last year in Sandton, and I won’t disclose the apartments, but I was chilling in the car he parked close to me I shouted his name. He came through and greeted me like his father is not Black coffee."

@komane_sam posted:

"As I always say I respect you, king!!"

@NkomeMash replied:

"Copy and paste klaar"

@Zulu_Guy_ commented:

"If ungagunda intshebe Grootman, I'd get confused ukuthi which one is you here at first glance "

@TherealbaKedha wrote:

"Photocopy of you, @RealBlackCoffee. The image tells a million words in itself of what an amazing dad you are. More life, more success and more memories with your son."

@Bhekanithabede1 also said:

"Mashimane it’s always great to see fathers playing huge roles in their daughter's and son's lives. The time spent mentoring these treasures the Lord and our ancestors entrusted us with is applauded ❤️"

@Anele_M_Zn also commented:

"Most wealthy men use their money to impress Slay Queens, but you use your money to be a good father. Nice move."

@lungi_sithole17 also shared:

"Your hard work has secured generational wealth for future generations."

@Enzokunene added:

"What a lovely picture, love you guys."

Esona says Black Coffee's huge fame brings intense pressure

Briefly News previously reported that being the son of the talented DJ Black Coffee means that everything you do will be associated with him, and Esona, the Grammy winner's son, is no exception.

In a recent interview with Metro FM, Esona revealed that he tried to distance himself from his father's fame, but it was unavoidable due to his father's influence not only in Mzansi's music industry but worldwide. This has become clear now that he is pursuing a musical career.

The son of the international DJ went on to say that he was proud of his father when he won a Grammy and that he had always hoped that the prestigious award ceremony would one day recognise his father's work.

