Cassper Nyovest is one celebrity who will flaunt his assets on social media for his fans to see

Undoubtedly one of the most successful artists in Mzansi, the Mama I Made It rapper recently showed off one of his lux rides

Taking to his Twitter page, Mufasa shared a picture of his Mansory Bentley Continental GT V8

Cassper Nyovest is the star he thinks he is. The rapper never misses a chance to flaunt his wealth on social media.

Cassper Nyovest took to his pages to show off his Bentley worth R3.6 million. Image: @casspernyovest and Getty Images.

The star's followers have seen his mansion, impressive jewellery and designer clothes collections and his mouth-watering garage.

Mufasa recently had South African Twitter users drooling at a snap of his Mansory Bentley Continental GT V8. Taking to his social media pages, Cassper Nyovest, who was out and about over the weekend, shared a picture of his personalised beast and wrote:

"This how we living on this side. My car dirty but we still entering Konka in a few!!!"

Cassper reportedly forked out a whopping R3.6 million for the Bentley a few years back and customised it when he celebrated his 30th birthday. The star also owns a McLaren GT and a Mercedes Benz, among other vehicles.

Fans react to Cassper Nyovest's post

@Ichigo_j0j said:

"Awe king, i wonder how it would look like if you wrap it with a different colour nyana da... some lime or orange."

@madibatingo wrote:

"Tweet about his success you mean you mean ? ... Don't hate the player my guy, hate the game. He definitely knows how to play the game."

@uMaster_Sandz noted:

"One day would be nice to see the likes of Cass, AKA, K.O, Lebo Gunguluza, Vusi Thembekeayo … etc working together to form some sort of scholarship program for under privileged students, instead of these wasteful lifestyles."

AKA celebrates his latest hit song Lemons(Lemonade)'s major milestone: “I couldn’t hold it in any longer”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that AKA is celebrating the success of his new song, Lemons(Lemonade), featuring rapper Nasty C. The top South African rapper thanked his fans for their unwavering support.

The song has been making waves on social media and different streaming platforms; therefore, it is no surprise that it allegedly hit gold status.

According to TimesLIVE, the star headed to his Twitter page on Tuesday to thank his fans, known as the Megacy, for streaming the song. The Fela In Versace rapper said the official statement will be issued in due time, but he couldn't wait to share the great news with his fans.

Source: Briefly News