AKA is celebrating a major milestone that was reached by his latest hit single, Lemons(Lemonade) , featuring Nasty C

The rapper failed to contain his excitement and announced on his pages that the song had gone gold

He told his followers that the official announcement will come, but fans he had to share the good news

AKA is celebrating the success of his new song, Lemons(Lemonade), featuring rapper Nasty C. The top South African rapper thanked his fans for their unwavering support.

AKA recently took to his pages to celebrate his song 'Lemons(Lemonade)', achieving gold status. Images: @akaworldwide.

Source: Instagram

The song has been making waves on social media and different streaming platforms; therefore, it is no surprise that it allegedly hit gold status.

According to TimesLIVE, the star headed to his Twitter page on Tuesday to thank his fans, known as the Megacy, for streaming the song. The Fela In Versace rapper said the official statement will be issued in due time, but he couldn't wait to share the great news with his fans. He tweeted:

"CONGRATULATIONS TO THE Ⓜ️EGACY. UNOFFICIALLY LEMONS(LEMONADE) HAS JUST GONE GOLD … awaiting RISA CERTIFICATION … Plaques will be done next week. I couldn’t hold it in any longer …. WE BACK IN BUSINESS BABYYYYYY!!!!!!"

The Megacy couldn't contain their excitement. They flocked to the comments section to celebrate their fav.

@mindofbkay_ said:

"I know this is not mine but it makes me emotional man .They'd counted you out everybody thought it was over but you didn't give up .We got you. Long Live Supermega Live along."

@wise30152072 noted:

"Lol, you couldn’t wait for tonight’s Spotify team to hit that 500K streams.., Anyways we did it in 2 weeks Gold "

@kabasa_tumelo99 added:

"Thanks to Nasty C....without him, it was a rubbish song like your mapiano song."

