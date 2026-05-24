Musa Mseleku's fifth wife, Samke MaKhwela, went viral recently after she spent some quality time with MaCele and the rest of her kids

Social media erupted after a viral photo showed Khwela holding her child, Methuli Mseleku and MaCele holding Samke's fourth kid

Many theories arose, from people claiming that this is all for pretence, while other people questioned MaCele's ulterior motives

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MaKhwela spent quality time with Musa Mseleku's first wife, MaCele, and the family. Image: khwelasamke

Source: Instagram

Reality TV stars Samke MaKhwela and Busisiwe MaCele were a hot topic recently following a viral video of the ladies dancing at MaCele's new mansion.

Uthando Nes'thembu might have come to an end; however, Mzansi is still talking about the Umzumbe family.

MaKhwela and MaCele bond

A viral photo shows MaKhwela and MaCele posing happily with Methuli Mseleku and Sne's fourth baby girl. X user @khananishingan reckons that the ladies are lowkey best friends and are hiding this from Mzansi.

Another post came from Just Tumi, and it shows MaCele, her children, and Sne Mseleku doing a TikTok dance challenge. MaKhwela can be seen in the background for just a split second.

X user @TheDevelopers shared the video. Watch it below:

SA speculates about MaKhwela and MaCele's friendship

MaKhwela has a bonding session with MaCele and the family. Image: khwela_samke

Source: Instagram

Below are some of the reactions from online users:

@Yoli_Ngxanga replied:

"He has to take number 6 now because everyone has a bestie but Shibase."

@LesegowaAz reacted:

"Thing is, we won't allow anything like this in our real lives, but we hype it up for this family just for our entertainment."

@Nonny_Mpata shared:

"Probably because MaKhwela doesn’t want to be treated equally to MaCele and understands hierarchy. Which is what Busi has always wanted, to be treated and worshipped because she’s above the others."

@TheyCallMeAldo said:

"This video is a whole mess. We are here because we love the ladies."

@Zet_Ndlovukati recalled:

"Musa did say he wants MaCele to be able to let the other wives visit, and we know he was talking about Samke because Shibase and Thobile wouldn't be caught in that house."

@MandisaGaba laughed:

"We know MaCele from Season 1. This friendship has a short shelf life."

@KaraboKene51954 questioned:

"She’ll rather fight for Methuli than Mpilo, she said nothing at the table when they said Sneh was going to have a ceremony, what about Mpilo?"

@DimphoLetsoalo_ said:

"Being a grandmother to your husband’s fifth wife’s daughter is mad business."

Did MaKhwela shade her other sister-wives?

Speculations rose when MaKhwela spoke with Musa Mseleku on the last episode of Season 9 of Uthando Nes'thembu, as previously reported by Briefly News.

Musa and MaKhwela were on the topic of having more kids, when MaKhwela bragged about being in her 20s, saying there is no rush, but she cannot say the same about the other wives.

Mseleku and MaKhwela have welcomed their baby, named Methuli, who is Musa's 11th and Samke's first. He previously bragged about being fertile, saying Samke proved to his other wives that he can still have kids, despite their past comments.

Source: Briefly News