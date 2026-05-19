Reality TV star Sne Mseleku has announced the arrival of her third child, and shared an adorable photo of the two of them

Mzansi trolled Sne Mseleku when Abongwe Mseleku graduated from college, a few months after her sister, Mpiloenhle, graduated from university

Social media users responded to Sne's cute picture, and the past comments resurfaced

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'Uthando Nes'thembu' reality TV star Sne Mseleku posted a cute picture with her newborn baby. Image: Snemseleku

Source: Instagram

A viral photo of Sne Mseleku and her newborn baby has set the timeline on fire. The Uthando Nes'thembu reality TV star recently welcomed her third baby, after dropping a bombshell pregnancy announcement to her father, Musa Mseleku, who became emotional.

Sne Mseleku shows off baby

The eldest daughter of polygamist Musa Mseleku is now a mom of three! Sne Mseleku and her cute baby made it to the X trends after their cute photo.

On Season 9 of the hit reality TV show, Sne invited her dad to the beach to break the news of her pregnancy to him. He got so emotional that the clip went viral, and even his son, Mpumelelo Mseleku, trolled him.

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In the latest picture, Sne and her baby sat in bed, as she stared fondly at him or her.

@_NombuleloM reshared the picture with the caption, "Snenzalo Mseleku."

Mzansi offered their opinions, but one thing everyone agrees on is that she looked gorgeous.

@shiluvankuna said:

"She looks happy with her newborn baby. And the baby looks beautiful too, hey."

@malebomaibila trolled her:

"That should have been her name ngoba uyazala ugirl jealous down."

@Nonny_Mpata defended Sne:

"Sne is a woman in her 30s with 3 kids, and there’s nothing wrong with that. She had her first child after 18, and her first two kids have one father. You guys are starting to cross a line of disrespect."

@BMtsweni379619 said:

"I can't believe Mpilo can't get the Mseleku surname, but sne kids are getting the surname that is not from their father."

Musa Mseleku faced backlash when he praised all three of his kids, two of whom pursued higher education, and one did not.

After his eldest daughter, Sne, broke the pregnancy news, despite having multiple children, he said this does not make him love and appreciate her any less. In his Instagram post, he failed to properly express it.

"These are my beautiful children. Linye is**de whether graduated or not, but at the end of the day, they come from one family. So your comparison has no meaning to me."

Mzansi dragged him; many fans understood that his heart was in the right place.

'Uthando Nes'thembu' star Sne Mseleku welcomed her third baby. Image: Sne_mseleku

Source: Instagram

Sne's baby daddy causes a stir

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sne Mseleku once again trended on social media for all the wrong reasons.

Her relationship drama has taken centre stage, after leaked screenshots of the reality TV star's conversation with her alleged boyfriend are circulating online. In the conversation, he confronted her about cheating on him and getting pregnant. This comes after she welcomed her fourth child, and people's jaws instantly dropped as they read more about the couple's alleged conversations.

Source: Briefly News