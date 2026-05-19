The driver implicated for transporting millions of dollars' worth of cocaine inside a commercial shipment of Kim Kardashian’s popular shapewear brand, Skims, was reportedly sentenced

According to reports, the truck used for the shipment had secret compartments to store away the high-value drugs, allowing the corrupt driver to move around with ease

The news, which first broke in 2025, has once again drawn mixed reactions from the online community, with several users sharing their thoughts on the Kim K controversy

The driver implicated for transporting millions of dollars' worth of cocaine alongside Kim Kardashian's Skims shipment was sentenced. Image: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Source: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian’s Skims brand is trending for all the wrong reasons after a corrupt driver was jailed for using a massive shipment of the shapewear to smuggle over $7 million worth of cocaine into the UK.

The driver, who was identified as 40-year-old Jakub Jan Konkel from Kartuzy in northern Poland, used a trick truck featuring custom, secret compartments inside the trailer doors to quietly move nearly 90 kg of the substances alongside the celebrity merchandise from the Netherlands. The Mirror reported that border officials stopped Konkel at a port in Essex in September 2025.

Reports state that Konkel’s driver-tracking device caught him in a lie, revealing a 16-minute stop he failed to mention to National Crime Agency (NCA) investigators. Detectives strongly suspect that this window of time was when the hidden cargo was loaded onto his trailer.

Meanwhile, authorities quickly confirmed that the clothing shipment itself was entirely legitimate, clearing both the exporter and importer of any knowledge or involvement in the smuggling operation.

The driver admitted that he had agreed to transport the drugs in exchange for a payment of 4,500 euros (around R87,000). On 15 May 2026, he was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court and handed 13 years in prison for drug smuggling.

Co-founded by Kim Kardashian in September 2019, Skims started as an inclusive shapewear line designed for all body types and skin tones. The brand quickly expanded into loungewear and swimwear, growing from a trendy celebrity venture by the All's Fair actress into a massive global powerhouse. Today, it has become a multi-billion-dollar company.

Kim Kardashian's Skims shipment was used to transport drugs. Image: Manny Carabel/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Social media reacts to Kim Kardashian cocaine controversy

The timelines erupted as online users shared their thoughts on the scandal, with many convinced that Kim Kardashian had full knowledge of the shipment. Read some of the comments below.

ttfalor said:

"No such thing as an ethical billionaire."

_ayanda_sengane wrote:

"Something has to fund their lifestyle."

cricaddict2004 trolled Kim Kardashian's new partner, Lewis Hamilton:

"Lewis, you better not be at the crime scene!"

OnikaPoppin joked:

"Griselda Kardashian."

f_jxr_ suggested:

"This is exactly how the rich get richer."

AHT_YssY was suspicious:

"Uuh, what if this wasn't the first time?"

doris8887 said:

"$8.4M worth of cocaine hidden in a shipment of Kim Kardashian underwear? Yeah, this definitely doesn’t sound like a first-time business deal."

Kim Kardashian trends after falling in high heels

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Kim Kardashian falling while wearing high heels on her way to an A-list afterparty.

Social media offered varying opinions on her outfit and the unfortunate incident, with several users arguing that her apparent poor choice of shoes.

Source: Briefly News