Kim Kardashian's latest venture, Skims, was reported to make a million dollars per minute

The underwear line was launched on Thursday, 26 October 2023, and it made a huge number of sales on that day

The Skims website pulled in 25 000 orders within the first five minutes of its opening

Kim Kardashian's new men's underwear line allegedly made a million dollars per minute during its launch. Image: @kimkardashian

Source: Instagram

Socialite Kim Kardashian is the girl she thinks she is. The star recently launched her new line venture.

Kim K's Skims line allegedly made a million dollars every minute

Surely, Kim K has nice life problems. Recently, the mother of four, who recently made headlines about her struggle to be a single parent, had again topped the trending list.

The star has not so long shared that she is considering leaving reality TV and becoming a full-time attorney, and now she announced that she has hired a 'manny' for her seven-year-old son Saint West.

Kim Kardashian recently launched her own Skims men's underwear line on Thursday, 26 October 2023. According to TMZ, The line made a million dollars per minute during the launch.

It also reached more than 25,000 sales on its website within the first five minutes of opening.

Kim Kardashian hires a male nanny for her son Saint West

The American socialite Kim shared on an episode of The Kardashians why she decided to hire a male nanny for Saint. She said:

"Sustaining a high degree of rigour and self-discipline can pose a significant challenge for me. Growing up, my parents didn't impose stringent regulations, and considering my hectic schedule, I found it immensely beneficial to engage a 'manny' to assist in managing situations of this nature."

"I really wanted a man around that was going to be picking him up and taking him to sports, and I was scared out of my mind to tell their dad that.”

