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Rain and Strong Winds Hit SA Until Tuesday, 19 May 2026
South Africa

Rain and Strong Winds Hit SA Until Tuesday, 19 May 2026

by  Nerissa Naidoo
3 min read
  • South Africa is dealing with another round of rain, strong winds and cold temperatures across several provinces
  • The South African Weather Service has issued a Level 2 damaging winds warning for coastal areas, including Cape Town
  • South Africans across the country are reacting differently to the forecast, with some in Gauteng enjoying clear skies

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A car is stuck in a flooded road. Images: Ashley Cooper/Getty
Source: Getty Images

South Africa is waking up to another unsettled Monday as rain, cold fronts and strong winds make their way across the country. The Western Cape is the province to watch most closely until Tuesday, with the South African Weather Service issuing a Level 2 damaging winds warning for the Cape Point, Overstrand and Cape Agulhas areas.

The warning kicked in at 6 pm on 18 May 2026 and runs through to midnight on 19 May 2026. Authorities are warning that small vessels are at risk of taking on water and capsizing, and coastal routes could see sand build-up. Anyone planning beach activities along these stretches is being told to stay away until conditions improve.

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This latest bout of bad weather comes after South Africa declared a national disaster earlier this month. This was after weeks of severe rainfall, flooding, thunderstorms and snowfall that hit the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Northern Cape, North West, Free State and Mpumalanga from 4 May 2026.

The Garden Route region has been among the worst affected, with the Head of Disaster Management there describing it as the worst flooding the area has seen in 30 years.

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What each province can expect

Gauteng will see partly cloudy and cool conditions with isolated afternoon thundershowers possible in the extreme south-west.

Mpumalanga is partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers in the northern Lowveld.

Limpopo is cloudy in the north in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers over the Western Bushveld and Lowveld.

North West has morning fog patches in places and isolated showers over the central and southern parts.

The Free State can expect partly cloudy and cool conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers over the central and western parts.

The Northern Cape has fog along the coast near Alexander Bay in the morning and evening, otherwise partly cloudy with isolated showers, except along the north-east coast and adjacent interior.

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The Western Cape is cloudy to partly cloudy with isolated rain over the southern parts from mid-morning, building into showers and thundershowers over the eastern and southern parts from the evening, with gale force winds expected along the south-west coast.

The Eastern Cape is split, with the western half seeing a chance of light rain and showers along the coast later in the day, and the eastern half staying fine and cool.

KwaZulu-Natal is fine and cool, but warm in the east.

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A person is using her jacket to shield her head from the rain. Images: Simon Shepheard/Getty
Source: Getty Images

More on SA's severe weather and storm damage

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Nerissa Naidoo avatar

Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a writer and editor with seven years of experience. Currently, she is a human interest writer at Briefly News and joined the publication in 2024. She began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later joined Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing. You can reach her at nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za

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