Thobile "MaKhumalo" Khumalo left social media asking questions after debuting her latest custom-made gown for an event

The businesswoman and reality TV personality showcased a unique dress for a special occasion; however, many social media users were not impressed with her look

This comes after her husband Musa Mseleku criticised the gown, claiming it was "too revealing"; however, many of her fans argued that she looked incredible

Thobile “MaKhumalo” Khumalo’s bold dress failed to impress. Images: thobilek

Source: Instagram

Thobile "MaKhumalo" Khumalo found herself at the centre of a social media firestorm after stepping out in a gown that many fans said missed the mark this time around.

While the Uthando Nesthembu star is known for her glamorous looks, her latest ensemble seems to have backfired, sparking a wave of backlash from the fashion police and fans who expected her to "show up and show out."

This follows her attendance at the Ray Nkonyeni Municipal Awards, where she, her husband Musa Mseleku, and her sister-wives received recognition for their contributions to the district. Yet, despite the drama of his wives refusing to take the stage with Mseleku, it was MaKhumalo’s bold fashion choice that stole the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

Thobile “MaKhumalo” Khumalo’s latest outfit failed to impress. Image: thobilek

Source: Instagram

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Draped in an Indoni Fashion House balloon dress, the reality star aimed for an avant-garde statement. The voluminous, sculptural design was meant to showcase high-fashion local craftsmanship, yet it quickly became the subject of intense social media debate, with even her husband criticising it on the latest episode of their show on 20 April 2026.

To Mseleku, MaKhumalo looked more like a single woman than a wife. This was followed by a wave of disappointment from followers who usually look to her for polished, sophisticated style.

While the dress was undeniably bold, it left Mzansi divided, with fashion enthusiasts questioning whether the custom creation was a risk or a rare wardrobe misstep for the usually flawless businesswoman.

See Thobile "MaKhumalo" Khumalo's dress below.

Social media reacts to MaKhumalo's dress

Fans on the often controversial social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), did not hold back on their criticism of MaKhumalo's dress. Read some of the comments below.

BabablacksheepK said:

"I can't believe that Thobile is my age and dresses like a 50-year-old."

Scott_Septum wrote:

"Looks like several garbage bags sewn together."

ntsamaeng58405 recalled:

"That’s time, Mseleku said she was not dressed like a married woman."

Fans debated over Thobile “MaKhumalo” Khumalo’s unique dress. Image: thobilek

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, others had nothing but good things to say about MaKhumalo's look.

winniechagz threw shade at Musa Mseleku:

"What a gorgeous dress fit for a queen. Love, love this outfit. But how were you expected to walk up the stage wearing a dress that resembles that you are a married woman? I think when someone has just decided to make you a bad person, even the way you breathe irritates them. Anyway, you remain the queen despite the trials."

thereal_charlotteshazz wrote:

"Oh, you looked stunning!"

jay_tee_h admired MaKhumalo:

"This is such a gorgeous dress worn by a gorgeous woman!"

Tyla leaves little to the imagination in bold dress

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Tyla's risqué dress for the Billboard Women in Music Awards.

The singer had tongues wagging on social media as fans raved over her impeccable style and bold fashion choices.

Source: Briefly News