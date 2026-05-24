Miguel Cardoso has guided Mamelodi Sundowns to their second CAF Champions title after defeating AS FAR Rabat in the final of the competition.

Football analyst Themba Modise, in an exclusive chat with Briefly News, shared his views on what's next for Cardoso and Sundowns after winning the CAF Champions League.

"Cardoso should definitely be offered a new contract and be convinced to stay, because the project needs continuity and I see him winning all titles next season if he's backed once again.

Source: Briefly News