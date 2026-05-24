Kaizer Chiefs are set to lose Glody Lilepo in the summer transfer window as the DR Congo international casted doubt about his future at the club at the end of the season.

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The 28-year-old dropped a major hint about his future at Naturena after the Glamour Boys lost against Chippa United FC in the final match in the Betway Premiership on Saturday evening.

Why Kaizer Chiefs must keep Lilepo

Football Analyst Uche Anuma while speaking to Briefly News explained why Kaizer Chiefs must retain Lilepo ahead of next season.

"Kaizer Chiefs need Lilepo more than the player needs the club, you would agree with me that he has been their best attacker since he joined the club, they can't afford to lose such kind of player.

Source: Briefly News