Why Kaizer Chiefs Must Keep Glody Lilepo Amid Links With Leaving Amakhosi
Kaizer Chiefs are set to lose Glody Lilepo in the summer transfer window as the DR Congo international casted doubt about his future at the club at the end of the season.
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The 28-year-old dropped a major hint about his future at Naturena after the Glamour Boys lost against Chippa United FC in the final match in the Betway Premiership on Saturday evening.
Why Kaizer Chiefs must keep Lilepo
Football Analyst Uche Anuma while speaking to Briefly News explained why Kaizer Chiefs must retain Lilepo ahead of next season.
"Kaizer Chiefs need Lilepo more than the player needs the club, you would agree with me that he has been their best attacker since he joined the club, they can't afford to lose such kind of player.
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@briefly.co.za.