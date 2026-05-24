Dawn Thandeka King visited Snenhlanhla Khoza, who went viral because of the rare ageing condition that affected her at 31 years old

The South African actress went out of her way to show support to the young lady who was diagnosed with Werner syndrome

Attention from the edges came after Snenhlanhla Khoza made a public appeal, revealing that she was in desperate need of assistance

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Dawn Thandeka King helped the South African woman suffering from Werner Syndrome. Image: @fancy_Face1019 / X / @dawnthandeka_king / Instagram

Source: UGC

Dawn Thandeka's charitable gesture surfaced on the internet on 23 May 2026. The actress responded to Snenhlanhla Khoza 's cry for help while dealing with her ageing medical condition. Dawn Thandeka's unexpected appearance caused a buzz on the internet.

A post on X by @mdnnewss showed the moment when Dawn Thandeka appeared to make a generous gesture for Snenhlanhla Khoza. To assist, the actress seemed to have handed the Werner Syndrome patient money before wishing her well. Snenhlanhla Khoza wholeheartedly thanked Dawn, and they exchanged a hug. Like the video below:

Werner syndrome sufferer moves SA

Despite Dawn Thandeka's presumably good intentions, many shared divided stances about the actress showing up to help. Read people's comments below:

Werner Syndrome sufferer still shocks South Africa. Image: Md Saiful Islam Khan

Source: UGC

@Mncubemp admitted:

"May God forgive me, I honestly believed this was some scam or A joke, I feel awful now."

@Bikomfident remarked:

"This story is causing chaos in the superstitious or overly religious circles there on fb omg."

@TMukuru79338 said:

"What I like abt us South Africans. We support each other. The lady must be assisted to the level where she can get medical experts to attend to her sickness. God bless."

@tebogstaT did not appreciate the ad:

"Men are promoting their brands."

@kay_segoto said vouched for Snenhlanhla Khoza:

"This person has a rare genetic disorder called Werner Syndrome! You people need to read more!"

@vha_mo wrote:

"People will still use you for their own personal agendas even at your lowest."

@Zanele2017 said:

"It helps her because we can now donate knowing it is a true story. I for one did not believe the pictures up until I saw her telling her own story."

@BuleSabela added:

"These people are advertising their business using this woman's condition."

Woman puts rare syndrome in spotlight

Briefly News previously reported that Snenhlahla Khoza from Mtubatuba in KZN broke the hearts of many after sharing her story about the sudden ageing, with the major physical changes beginning around age 27. Images shared online have sparked widespread discussion due to claims that she now appears significantly older than her biological age.

A video shared by @bongiweindlovukazi on 21 May 2026 has renewed discussions around a reported case involving a 31-year-old woman from KwaZulu-Natal who claims she began ageing rapidly in recent years.

Some reports linked to the case claim the woman was previously involved in a relationship that ended several years ago. Family members have reportedly connected the timing of the physical changes to events following that separation. Claims have also circulated involving traditional beliefs surrounding spiritual causes. However, no medical evidence publicly available has confirmed those allegations.

Source: Briefly News