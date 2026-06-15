South African Netflix drama The Polygamist is gaining international attention as viewers from outside the country recommend the Zulu-language series

The 22-episode production follows the complicated lives of Joyce and Jonasi Gomora, exploring marriage, infidelity and family conflict

The show's growing popularity highlights the expanding global reach of South African entertainment and locally produced African content on streaming platforms

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A South African drama series is attracting growing international attention after @tamekasjourney posted the video on14 June 2026 in the US began praising the production and encouraging others to watch it. Netflix's The Polygamist, adapted from the bestselling novel by author Sue Nyathi, has emerged as one of the platform's most talked-about local productions, with audiences both in South Africa and abroad discovering the Zulu-language drama.

The picture on the left showed Celeste Ntuli. Image: Netflix

Source: Facebook

The series follows the lives of Joyce and Jonasi Gomora, portrayed by Gugu Gumede and Sdumo Mtshali, whose seemingly perfect marriage begins to unravel amid secrets, betrayal and hidden relationships. Recent videos shared by international viewers have highlighted the show's growing appeal beyond South African borders, reflecting the increasing global reach of locally produced African content.

The success of The Polygamist adds to a growing list of South African productions finding audiences around the world through streaming platforms. The 22-episode drama explores themes including marriage, power, infidelity, family dynamics and social expectations.

The visual on the right showed an American viewer talking about the South African Netflix show. Image: @tamekasjourney

Source: TikTok

South African storytelling reaches global audiences

At the centre of the story is wealthy businessman Jonasi Gomora, whose secret relationships and multiple partners create devastating consequences for those around him. The show has been praised for tackling complex social issues while showcasing South African culture, language and storytelling traditions to international audiences.

Videos from international viewers including user @tamekasjourney recommending the series have continued to circulate online, further boosting interest in one of Netflix's most successful recent South African releases.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi radiance pride as local show gets global recognition

South Africans are feeling immensely patriotic and proud of this global achievement, with some declaring it a massive flex that feels even bigger than a World Cup win, while others urge viewers to stick to the original version to truly appreciate the storytelling.

Miss Ndlovu commented:

"The fact that you guys are watching the English version of it, I’m thinking you’re missing out on the finer details."

Mr Pothole declared:

"Being South African is a flex."

Coco_blush shared:

"Never felt more proud to be South African."

Obby Judah claimed:

"It's better than the World Cup."

Phumzile advised:

"Please don’t watch the dubbed version guys, watch the original and read the subtitles for the true essence."

Sandilehlanze705 declared:

"I declare an Oscar well in advance!"

DekaThwa suggested:

"Watch it in its original language. It’s 60% English and 40% isiZulu."

Allison shared:

"I completely get you, as I watched all 22 episodes. 10 out of 10 for this one."

Bellissima revealed:

"I also watched the entire season in one day."

Angel Zungu admitted:

"No, for real. I didn't sleep. I'm flabbergasted."

BobbieLehana confessed:

"I still can’t believe what I was watching in every episode. I don’t know how long it will take to recover."

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South African actress Gugu Gumede has been receiving her flowers for her class act performance on The Polygamist.

Source: Briefly News