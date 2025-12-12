Actress Gugu Gumede celebrated her birthday in a special way, sharing a bit of her private family life with her fans

The actress took to Instagram, showing followers glimpses of her motherhood with her toddler, while still careful not to show her face online

Fans showered her with love and well wishes for her birthday

Gugu Gumede celebrated her birthday by showing off her toddler. Image: Gugu Gumede

South African actress Gugu Gumede recently celebrated her 34th birthday and she could not have had a better celebration.

The actress highlighted her motherhood, which is probably the biggest birthday gift to herself, by posting her toddler but making sure she still maintains her choice not to show her face online.

Gumede, who impressed fans with her recent weight loss, also reflected on the year and credited God for keeping her family in 2025.

Her post caption read:

"Yesterday I celebrated my 34th birthday. In honour of this, here’s a little glimpse into my princess and my (private) life. What a year it has been. All the glory be to God, for He has kept us in perfect peace 💕. Matthew 6:33 🙏🏾."

See the post below:

Comments section light up the post

Fans flooded the comments section, showing love for Gumede and admiring her family life.

Well wishes for her birthday also came flooding in.

@djhappygalsa commented:

"Wishing you all the best ebomini [in life] my love ❤️."

@madlomo2 commented on the toddler's toy car, writing:

"It’s her having a Toyota Hilux, for me! Belated happy birthday, my love 😍. May all your dreams come true like mama wished for you ❤️."

@nhla_mnisi picked her favourite part of the carousel.

The photo shows a beautiful letter Gumede got in 2012 from her late mother, politician Zanele Magwaza Msibi. The user wrote:

"Slide two is everything 🥺. Belated wishes, sis ❤️."

@itsmrsoru commented:

"Happy birthday, babe ❤️."

@khanyisislengcongo commented with a personal note, sharing:

"Your moms handwriting was like my mom’s. She passed on in 2007. Exactly the same handwriting!"

@lerato__h wrote:

"How sweet! Nothing beats a mother's love."

@jacintangobese said:

"Sending you loads and loads of love, hugs and kisses❤️."

@bridget_serumula complimented the actress, saying:

"You look amazing, woman❤️."

Gugu Gumede returns to Uzalo

In early 2025, Gumede returned to her popular role as Mamlambo on Uzalo after playing the character of Connie Zondo on e.tv's cancelled telenovela, Isiphetho: Destiny.

Reports at the time of her return to Uzalo informed that she returned with a wage hike.

Gugu Gumede returned to 'Uzalo' with a pay hike. Image: Gugu Gumede

Why did Gugu Gumede take a break from acting?

Gumede was on an acting hiatus in 2022 for personal reasons.

In a previous report, Briefly News reported that Gumede devoted time to her new born at the time.

