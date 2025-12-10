Former Muvhango actress Phindile Gwala celebrated her daughter on her successful Umhlonyane ceremony

The star took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt letter saying her daughter, Thato, is everything she prayed for

Gwala posted a few photos and videos from the ceremony, and Mzansi was warmed by them, giving Thato so much love

South African actress Phindile Gwala wore her heart on her sleeve as she gushed over her baby girl, Thato.

The young lady made her mommy proud after having a successful Umhlonyane, which is a coming-of-age ceremony. The pair previously trended for their snap, where people said they looked like doppelgangers.

Phindile Gwala celebrates daughter Thato

Taking to Instagram, Gwala penned a sweet note to her baby girl, saying she was filled with immense pride after witnessing her walk with her head held high.

"This past weekend, we celebrated my daughter’s Umhlonyane, and my heart could hardly contain the pride and gratitude I felt. Watching her walk with such grace, respect, and a heart anchored in God’s love reminded me of the beauty of raising a daughter like her. Thato, you are everything I prayed for and more. May God continue to cover your journey. I love you," she expressed.

She posted a video giving fans a glimpse of what happened at the ceremony. The actress later shared photos from the event, and she was all smiles. Gwala further wrote another letter to Thato saying:

"VUKANI BO!! VUKANI!! NANSI INTOMBI NTO ISHIKILA!! Celebrating my daughter’s Umhlonyane touched me in ways I can’t even put into words. Seeing her honour our traditions, carry herself with respect, and love God so sincerely made me so emotional. Thato, you are a shining light in my life mntanami, and I thank God for you every day."

SA gives Thato and Phindile flowers

Below are some of the reactions from social media fans:

takkies7 gushed:

"Wow, so beautiful. Congratulations on being such an amazing mother and raising her so beautifully."

belindagwala applauded:

"Intombazane 😍 we are so proud of her! What a beautiful day! Well done, Gwala, for raising such an angel, who carried herself with respect and confidence."

gogo.mkhize was proud:

"Every mother's Pride sisi. Congratulations, mama, on a job well done in raising such a young and confident woman. Also give flowers to your mom."

monster_poet_goat praised:

"This whole picture is beyond beautiful. I love Africa."

gugulethumzobe said:

"Such a beautiful milestone to celebrate! Stay blessed zithandwa zami and congratulations to both of you!"

