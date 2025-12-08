The Funny Chef was recently treated to a surprise and uber luxurious baby shower by her friends and family

The chef and content creator shared footage from the special occasion, and had an emotional reaction to the love and support she has received throughout her pregnancy journey

Online supporters were impressed and gushed over her stunning surprise, with many continuing to congratulate her on her bundle of joy

South African chef and content creator The Funny Chef was recently surprised with a stunning baby shower months after announcing her pregnancy.

Real name Lebogang Tlokana, the award-winning content creator is a comedienne and professional chef, famous for her humour and culinary skills.

On Sunday, 7 December 2025, she posted footage from her breathtaking baby shower, organised by her dear friends and family.

In her caption, Tlokana reflected on the day and expressed gratitude to the people who have carried her through her pregnancy journey.

"I’m still overwhelmed by the love that surrounded me on this beautiful day. I’ve never felt so held, supported and uplifted. Every hug, every smile and every gentle prayer reminded me of how blessed I am to be bringing my little miracle into a world already filled with so much tenderness."

The event was held at the exclusive Pere House in Midrand, while the exquisite decoration was curated by Thabang Deane Ndala and featured white draping, decorative teddy bears, and even a bar, which The Funny Chef critiqued in her caption.

"Why would they have a bar at a baby shower? Please pick your friends wisely because mine are what P.Diddy is to 50cent."

With many of the guests adhering to the brown and beige dress theme, the chef wore a lovely, flowy pink dress and was ushered in by her best friend, Lamiez Holworthy-Morule.

The mom-to-be, who recently celebrated her engagement with a lobola ceremony, could barely contain her emotions and was captured sobbing over the incredible gesture by her loved ones, whom she sent a special thank-you message to.

"Thank you for reminding me that I am cherished, protected, and never walking this journey alone."

Watch The Funny Chef's baby shower video below.

Social media reacts to The Funny Chef's baby shower

Fans and followers gushed over The Funny Chef's stunning celebration and showered her with even more love online. Her video garnered over 72,000 likes and hundreds of comments from fans and peers alike. Read some of their comments below.

maggy_lovely_me was emotional:

"Absolutely beautiful. I’m not crying, you are! You truly deserve every good thing coming your way. Stay blessed, always."

drk_selikane wrote:

"I am so happy for you. We had a conversation many moons ago, and seeing things come to life is insane! God is good! And not us twinning with our pregnancies!"

african_barbie_goldie said:

"Why am I crying tears? You deserve it all, congratulations!"

keamogetswelaka added:

"What a beautiful day."

