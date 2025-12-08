Inside Content Creator The Funny Chef’s Luxurious Baby Shower
- The Funny Chef was recently treated to a surprise and uber luxurious baby shower by her friends and family
- The chef and content creator shared footage from the special occasion, and had an emotional reaction to the love and support she has received throughout her pregnancy journey
- Online supporters were impressed and gushed over her stunning surprise, with many continuing to congratulate her on her bundle of joy
South African chef and content creator The Funny Chef was recently surprised with a stunning baby shower months after announcing her pregnancy.
Real name Lebogang Tlokana, the award-winning content creator is a comedienne and professional chef, famous for her humour and culinary skills.
On Sunday, 7 December 2025, she posted footage from her breathtaking baby shower, organised by her dear friends and family.
In her caption, Tlokana reflected on the day and expressed gratitude to the people who have carried her through her pregnancy journey.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
"I’m still overwhelmed by the love that surrounded me on this beautiful day. I’ve never felt so held, supported and uplifted. Every hug, every smile and every gentle prayer reminded me of how blessed I am to be bringing my little miracle into a world already filled with so much tenderness."
The event was held at the exclusive Pere House in Midrand, while the exquisite decoration was curated by Thabang Deane Ndala and featured white draping, decorative teddy bears, and even a bar, which The Funny Chef critiqued in her caption.
"Why would they have a bar at a baby shower? Please pick your friends wisely because mine are what P.Diddy is to 50cent."
With many of the guests adhering to the brown and beige dress theme, the chef wore a lovely, flowy pink dress and was ushered in by her best friend, Lamiez Holworthy-Morule.
The mom-to-be, who recently celebrated her engagement with a lobola ceremony, could barely contain her emotions and was captured sobbing over the incredible gesture by her loved ones, whom she sent a special thank-you message to.
"Thank you for reminding me that I am cherished, protected, and never walking this journey alone."
Watch The Funny Chef's baby shower video below.
Social media reacts to The Funny Chef's baby shower
Fans and followers gushed over The Funny Chef's stunning celebration and showered her with even more love online. Her video garnered over 72,000 likes and hundreds of comments from fans and peers alike. Read some of their comments below.
maggy_lovely_me was emotional:
"Absolutely beautiful. I’m not crying, you are! You truly deserve every good thing coming your way. Stay blessed, always."
drk_selikane wrote:
"I am so happy for you. We had a conversation many moons ago, and seeing things come to life is insane! God is good! And not us twinning with our pregnancies!"
african_barbie_goldie said:
"Why am I crying tears? You deserve it all, congratulations!"
keamogetswelaka added:
"What a beautiful day."
Cassper Nyovest reacts to his baby's gender
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Cassper Nyovest's reaction to the gender of his unborn baby.
The rapper recently announced to the world that he and his wife were expecting their first child together, and the news was met with both praise and criticism.
ATTENTION: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Briefly News and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Maepa, née Moroeng, is an entertainment editor at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has eight years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and completed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za