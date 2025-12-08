Cassper Nyovest recently shared his feelings about the gender of his baby shortly after announcing that he and his wife were expecting

The rapper seems not to be happy with the gender; however, he appears to have made peace and looks forward to trying again

This comes after he hosted his Fill Up Toyota Stadium concert, where he made the big announcement in front of a massive crowd

Shortly after announcing that he and his wife were expecting their first child together, it appears that Cassper Nyovest may not be entirely happy with the gender of his baby.

The rapper made a massive announcement at his Fill Up Toyota Stadium concert on Saturday, 6 December 2025, where he shared pictures from a maternity shoot featuring his wife, Pulane and her ready-to-pop belly.

Taking to his Instagram page the following day, the rapper shared the news along with the official maternity shoot photos, where he also confirmed the gender of their baby.

"Too much to celebrate. God blessed my wife and I with a beautiful baby girl. I am filling up everything, lol."

However, in the comment section, responding to one fan, charmzanc, the Tito Mboweni rapper hinted he was disappointed at the gender of the unborn baby.

"I was hoping for a boy. I’m guessing ima have to try again."

The rapper and his wife were married in a private ceremony in their hometown, Mafikeng, in 2024. Rumours of their relationship surfaced shortly after Cassper confirmed that he and his former partner had called it quits.

The rapper already has one child, Khotso, with his ex-girlfriend Thobeka "Bexx" Majozi.

A few months after the couple wed, Majozi shared a heart-wrenching Instagram post reflecting on the challenges of caring for her sickly child, who was diagnosed with cancer at just a few months old.

In the post, she also revealed that while she was battling the emotions of watching her son suffer, her then-partner, Cassper, had neglected them and began cheating, later marrying "the other woman."

News of the pregnancy erupted on social media, with online users sharing mixed reactions regarding the announcement.

Read Cassper Nyovest's pregnancy announcement below.

Mzansi reacts to Cassper Nyovest's announcement

Fans and followers were ecstatic and congratulated Mufasa and his wife on their growing family. Read some of their comments below.

South African rapper Roiii said:

"Congratulations, abuti."

Sangoma/ DJ Gogo Skhotheni was excited:

"I'm excited as if it's me. Congratulations."

Singer and dancer Lady Du praised Cassper Nyovest:

"You took a moment that was yours and included your wife. You literally captured me as a sister and big fan forever."

kyaradunn added:

"Congratulations, brother, what a blessing!'

Meanwhile, others were the least bit pleased and criticised Cassper, noting his past relationship drama and allegations of neglecting his first child.

sleendeel said:

"Having another child after being unavailable for the first one is being selfish."

ovo_torell asked:

"He thinks this is a do-over for his other kid?"

MbaliNomcebo15 responded:

"Trusting a man who left his child while sick is madness."

congolesejawn added:

"Let’s hope he doesn’t abandon this one."

Cassper Nyovest opens up about financial struggles

